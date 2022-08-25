LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A beloved 16-year-old lion has lost his life. The Lion Habitat Ranch says one of their lions named Bentley was unable to recover after a recent sickness. Unfortunately, we have an update for Bentley that we did not hope to have. Bentley did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers. Initial diagnostics by our veterinarian showed that he was anemic. A second diagnostic procedure to locate the anemia. We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia. Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO