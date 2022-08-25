ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

CeeLo Green talks Boombox! show

Las Vegas' only hip hop residency show is coming to Las Vegas starting Wednesday. Joining us with more about 'Boombox!' is Grammy award-winning artist, CeeLo Green.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

New 50-foot-tall showgirl signs installed on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brand-new 50-foot-tall showgirls have been installed on Las Vegas Boulevard. The city of Las Vegas says the showgirls will light up for the first time at dusk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the corner of Main Street, near The STRAT. YESCO built the signs,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
news3lv.com

Las Vegas named #1 Labor Day destination, according to Tripadvisor

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tripadvisor has come out with a new list of where people plan to travel for labor day weekend, with the number one destination being the one and only Las Vegas!. The company says that most Americans plan to travel between Thursday and September 7th, making...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vertical farm, co-op market imagined for James Gay III Park in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood at the James Gay III Park in the Historic Westside. "I look and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”. But now it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire reported inside room at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several fire engines responded to a report of a fire at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning. Crews got a call at about 4:55 a.m. about a hotel room fire on the 10th floor, city of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ne The Green#Entertain#Linus Music#Boombox#Headliners Ceelo Green
news3lv.com

Henderson Lion Habitat's 'Bentley' the lion dies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A beloved 16-year-old lion has lost his life. The Lion Habitat Ranch says one of their lions named Bentley was unable to recover after a recent sickness. Unfortunately, we have an update for Bentley that we did not hope to have. Bentley did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers. Initial diagnostics by our veterinarian showed that he was anemic. A second diagnostic procedure to locate the anemia. We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia. Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Pre-registration opens for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pre-registration opens Monday for anyone interested in getting tickets to next year's Formula One race on the streets of Las Vegas. Race fans can sign up at register.f1lasvegasgp.com to join the priority list for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in November 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
news3lv.com

Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign goes purple for Overdose Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will be lit purple Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Clark County commissioners held a ceremony along with representatives from Moms Against Drugs and the Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America. "Drug overdoses are the leading cause...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy