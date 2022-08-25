Read full article on original website
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
CeeLo Green talks Boombox! show
Las Vegas' only hip hop residency show is coming to Las Vegas starting Wednesday. Joining us with more about 'Boombox!' is Grammy award-winning artist, CeeLo Green.
Las Vegas to welcome multiple Latin music artists for Mexican Independence weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some of Latin music's most popular artists are taking over Las Vegas in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Artists like Alejandro Fernández, Pitbull, Carlos Santana, Sebastián Yatra, and more are set to take the stage across several Las Vegas stages starting Saturday, Septmeber 10.
Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
28th annual 'Age of Chivalry' renaissance festival returns this fall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Knights, kings, and queens are getting ready to take over Sunset Park this fall. The 28th annual 'Age of Chivalry' renaissance fair returns to Las Vegas on Friday, October 7th, and will run through the 9th. The three-day festival has been coming to town for...
New 50-foot-tall showgirl signs installed on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brand-new 50-foot-tall showgirls have been installed on Las Vegas Boulevard. The city of Las Vegas says the showgirls will light up for the first time at dusk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the corner of Main Street, near The STRAT. YESCO built the signs,...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th birthday with cake giveaway, online contest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, is marking its milestone birthday with fun for all guests and fans of the cakes. On Thursday, September 1, the first 250 guests at each location will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast makes sweet treats at Milkcow Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 Today is up to the challenge!. Our morning team is tackling everyday jobs around Las Vegas, and this week, Chloe Koast satisfies her sweet tooth. She had the chance to make some treats at Milkcow, a new ice cream shop at Tivoli Village in the west valley.
Monzu Italian Oven hosts fundraiser to benefit ALS Association
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian spot dedicated its dinner proceeds to ALS of Nevada during an event Monday night. The non-profit, which supports those diagnosed with the fatal disease that affects more than 30,000 Americans a year, will benefit from the event, which saw live music, and a silent auction being held at Monzu Italian Oven and Bar.
Las Vegas named #1 Labor Day destination, according to Tripadvisor
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tripadvisor has come out with a new list of where people plan to travel for labor day weekend, with the number one destination being the one and only Las Vegas!. The company says that most Americans plan to travel between Thursday and September 7th, making...
Vertical farm, co-op market imagined for James Gay III Park in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dominic Patterson has known this community his entire life, spending days of his childhood at the James Gay III Park in the Historic Westside. "I look and there’s just memories here," he said. "Friends, family members, neighborhood all coming downplaying together.”. But now it...
Fire reported inside room at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several fire engines responded to a report of a fire at the Fremont Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning. Crews got a call at about 4:55 a.m. about a hotel room fire on the 10th floor, city of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said in an email.
Former VGK Ryan Reaves visits Boys & Girls Club to celebrate game room donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Vegas Golden Knight fan favorite Ryan Reaves spent one last day with the kids of Las Vegas before heading to New York to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. Reaves helped the kids at the James Boys & Girls Club celebrate a game room...
Henderson Lion Habitat's 'Bentley' the lion dies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A beloved 16-year-old lion has lost his life. The Lion Habitat Ranch says one of their lions named Bentley was unable to recover after a recent sickness. Unfortunately, we have an update for Bentley that we did not hope to have. Bentley did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers. Initial diagnostics by our veterinarian showed that he was anemic. A second diagnostic procedure to locate the anemia. We were hopeful that we would be able to diagnose and treat symptomatically. After his passing, his final results came back with aplastic anemia, cancer, and leukemia. Our entire team is heartbroken by the loss of Bentley.
Pre-registration opens for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pre-registration opens Monday for anyone interested in getting tickets to next year's Formula One race on the streets of Las Vegas. Race fans can sign up at register.f1lasvegasgp.com to join the priority list for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in November 2023.
'Kidult' toys to reduce anxiety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a category of toys that are starting to take the world by storm, it's called "Kidult." Basically, adults are using some toys to reduce anxiety, bond with their children and get some much-needed screen-free time. Joining us with more is toy expert, Amanda Mushro.
Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman from New York will be going home with almost $400,000 in her pocket. Lucky Caesars Rewards member Lisa Ferber hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell Las Vegas Wednesday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New 50-foot-tall...
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign goes purple for Overdose Awareness Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will be lit purple Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Clark County commissioners held a ceremony along with representatives from Moms Against Drugs and the Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America. "Drug overdoses are the leading cause...
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
Excessive heat returns to Las Vegas valley through Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're getting a break from monsoon season this week as high triple-digit temperatures return to the valley. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the upcoming heatwave would roll into the valley on Tuesday, where highs are expected to reach over 110 degrees. According to...
