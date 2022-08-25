Read full article on original website
Dave Smith
6d ago
All the governments plan to force people to drive less and to turn down their thermostat during cold weather in the name of climate control.
Dan Wesson
5d ago
When the cost of gas goes up the Biden Administration says, “the pResident has nothing to do with gas prices.When gas prices go down the Biden Administration says, “look how pResident Biden has brought down your gas prices!”
Fred Rauscher
5d ago
Why are we putting up with this socialist government. 2 years ago we were oil independent, now we are dependent on socialist countries The only people making money is our socialist government. There is something wrong with that or aren’t people seeing that. GOD will take care of the believers and make the ones pay for it.
