ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Send A South Jersey Teacher Lasagna To Celebrate New School Year

It's almost time for the kids to head back to school here in the Garden State. That means it's time for teachers to get back into the classrooms. Summer's almost over which means their free time is just about gone until next year. You've heard of bringing good ole' teach an apple on the first day of school. What about taking it up a notch in the form of food New Jersey knows best: Italian!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Lite 96.9 WFPG

15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy