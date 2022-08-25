Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Adoption of zoning ordinance amendment
This Zoning Ordinance Amendment amends the City of Chelsea, Michigan Zoning Ordinance of Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended. The City of Chelsea hereby ordains that the Official Zoning Map has been amended to rezone Parcels: 06-06-12-325-025; 06-06-12-325-026; 06-06-12-325-027 from R-3 (Multiple-Family Residential) to R-2 (Two-Family Residential). This Ordinance...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter: Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing Sep 19
Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, September 19, 2022. The hearing will take place St. Andrew’s Fellowship Hall, 7610 Ann Arbor St, Dexter, Michigan. The purpose of hearing is to take public comments regarding the following variance application:
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Zoning Board of Appeals special meeting Sep 22
The Saline Township Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a special hearing to discuss the application for a variance of Richard Sieg, 10332 W. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI to add an above ground pool, with less than 30’ set back. The hearing will be held at the Saline Township Hall, 5731 Braun Rd., on September 22, 2002, at 7:00 p.m.
thesuntimesnews.com
5HF Back to School Wellness Day
As local youth go back to school, 5 Healthy Towns Foundations (5HF) invites you to join us for a family wellness event, focusing on whole family health and safety. Aberdeen Bike will offer free bike maintenance safety checks for youth in grades K-12, a bicycle safety certification for kids aged 4-8, and a free bicycle helmet to the first 50 participants. Chelsea Wellness Center will be on hand to provide free orientations to our Outdoor Community Gym for anyone 13 and older, or over the age of 9 if accompanied by a parent.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Planning Commission public hearing Sep 27
Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on September 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to review a request by Jason and Amy Miller, 5250 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176, for a Special Use Permit to allow for continued use of the Renaissance Farms Stables and Commercial Horse-Riding Facility at 6750 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township parcel # M-13-29-300-020, M-13-29-300-019, M-13-29-400-008, M-13-29-400-007. Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during working hours, Monday-Thursday 9:00am – noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Water Polo Clips East Lansing
The Dexter water polo team came away with a hard-fought 12-10 win over Holt/East Lansing Tuesday, August 23. The Dreadnaughts took a 3-2 lead after one period, and the teams would battle back and forth all night. Dexter would hold a 4-3 lead after the break and still clung to...
thesuntimesnews.com
CPD Weekly Report 08-30-22
Location: 100 block of E. Middle St. INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer was assigned a walk-in complaint for a credit card fraud/identity theft complaint. The complainant stated that he had received an email from a company welcoming him to his new account. The complainant stated that he had not created this account and that set-in motion his discovery that several other credit accounts had been opened in his name. The case remains open pending some further follow-up and receiving additional documentation.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Soccer Outguns Pioneer in SEC Battle
The Saline soccer team took down rival Ann Arbor Pioneer in a wild, high-scoring match 6-4 Tuesday night. The rivals are known for their tight, low-scoring battles, but that was not the case as both offenses were clicking in the SEC Red matchup. Christian Rossi got things going just two...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Cross Country Teams Sweep Milan Puddle Jumper
The Saline cross country team had a strong showing at Milan's Puddle Jumper Invitational Tuesday by winning both four jv and varsity girls and boys races. The varsity boys dominated the D1 races with 21 points, beating out Monroe with 69 points. The Hornets took four of the top six...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Field Hockey Rolls to 4-0 on Season
The Chelsea field hockey team made it four straight wins to start the season after three wins last week. The Bulldogs opened the week by rallying past Mercy 4-2. Mercy jumped to a 2-0 lead after one quarter, but the Bulldogs would start to rally in the second when Teresa Smith found the net to cut the lead to 2-1 at the half.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Soccer Drops a Pair of Matches
The Chelsea soccer team had a rough time last week, dropping a pair of hard-fought matches to fall to 1-2 overall on the season. The Bulldogs opened the week by falling to Parma Western 3-1 Tuesday night. Kellen Ahlstrom scored a first-half goal for the Bulldogs to tie the game...
