Location: 100 block of E. Middle St. INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department, an officer was assigned a walk-in complaint for a credit card fraud/identity theft complaint. The complainant stated that he had received an email from a company welcoming him to his new account. The complainant stated that he had not created this account and that set-in motion his discovery that several other credit accounts had been opened in his name. The case remains open pending some further follow-up and receiving additional documentation.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO