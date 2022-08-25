Read full article on original website
Sandbox Films, Gamechanger Films Developing Documentary About Dream Surveillance as Part of New Accelerator Award (EXCLUSIVE)
Sandbox Films and Gamechanger Films will develop “Under the Dream,” a new documentary feature that will be co-directed and co-produced by Saelyx Finna, Mia Imani and Laurie Polisky. The film is a creative documentary about the uncharted realm of dream technology and the Black-led movement to protect our minds at night. Gamechanger CEO Effie Brown, and Sandbox Film’s Jessica Harrop, head of production and development, and founding director Greg Boustead will be acting as executive producers on the project.
Tig Notaro Joins ‘The Morning Show’ For Season 3
The “One Mississippi” creator and star will portray Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate chief Paul Marks (played by Jon Hamm). Other previously announced cast members include Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as returning star Julianna Margulies. More from Variety. 'Trying' Renewed for Season 4...
Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to Star as High School Sweethearts in Hallmark’s Fall Romance ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Teri Hatcher and James Tupper will star as former high school sweethearts in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie “Mid-Love Crisis,” premiering this fall. Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener also star. Hatcher portrays Mindy, a single mom approaching her 50th birthday who “realizes she’s in the...
Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’
Reports surfaced earlier this month indicating that the controversial actor was circling a leading role in Coppola’s passion project. Now, with production slated to begin this fall, LaBeouf’s casting has been confirmed. More from Variety. Shia LaBeouf Addresses Abuse Allegations: 'I F---ed Up,' 'I Hurt That Woman'. Shia...
Box Office: August Revenue Tumbles 43 Percent From Pre-Pandemic Times
A slow August at the domestic box office wasn’t an ideal way to end a summer that was otherwise a huge boon for theater owners and Hollywood studios as they collectively emerged from the COVID-19 crisis. Revenue for August 2022 looks to clock in at estimated $475 million-$477 million, which — outside of the past two years, when the pandemic kept many consumers at home — is one of the lowest rankings in several decades and down more than 43 percent from August 2019, according to Comscore. (Since the pandemic shut down theaters in the U.S. in 2020, 2019 remains...
