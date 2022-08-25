Read full article on original website
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/30/22–8/31/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Crime Clips (8/24/22–8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Officer Scott Cogdill provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Wanted...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office educates community on fentanyl dangers
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In 2021, over 11,000 dosage units and almost 65 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. Last week, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. The NCSO has teamed up with partners from across the county for a four-week education campaign.
$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges
A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
(PHOTOS) A dad, a son, Dave’s ashes, and a VW Bus stop in Casper…
CASPER, Wyo. — The distinctive purr of a vintage Volkswagen engine echoed off the buildings in downtown Casper on Sunday afternoon as a white 1976 VW Bus with black spots navigated the nearly empty streets. The unmissable vehicle soon parked at The Office. John Womelsdorf, 59, and his son...
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
(PHOTOS) Casper’s colorful new mural set for dedication on Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Muralist Koda Witsken is used to interruptions while she works. While working on the Casper Mural Project’s latest mural Friday afternoon, numerous passersby stopped to ask questions. One toddler earned a fist-bump. A couple of times, voices from across the street could be heard hollering, ‘It’s beautiful!'”
Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year. Presented by Erin M. Prach,...
Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is only one week away
Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is set to take off on September 10th and 11th in the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.00 OR 5 non-perishable items that will...
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks Western Gateway Corridor Study input
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input for the Western Gateway Corridor Study at the Casper Art Walk on Thursday, Sept. 1 between 4 and 8 p.m. A digital survey is also available for the public to provide input at https://bit.ly/WesternGateway. The purpose...
