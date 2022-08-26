ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp was asked to fake one thing to maintain Will’s ‘innocence’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOsdC_0hVFJKmf00

Noah Schnapp has said that he was asked to fake one thing in his Stranger Things performance in order to maintain his character’s “innocence”.

Schnapp has played Will Byers alongside Millie Bobby Brown ’s Eleven and Sadie Sink’s Max in Netflix ’s hit sci-fi series since he was 10 years old, The show returned for its fourth season earlier this year.

During a recent interview, the 17-year-old said that the directors were “just not loving” their child actors going through puberty.

“It was the peak time of change, and puberty and growing up and everything was changing with all of us, and the directors were just not loving it,” he told Flaunt .

In the years since the show began, the actors have aged past their characters. While the group is meant to be around 14 years old in the latest series, the stars mostly range between 17 and 20 in real life.

Schnapp recalled a producer of an earlier season asking him to raise the pitch of his voice and “slouch a little bit” in order to maintain the “season one innocence” of his character.

“That was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. My voice is dropping. I don’t sound young anymore,’” said the actor.

Earlier this month, Schnapp said his summer job as a lifeguard has helped keep him “grounded” .

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27

Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
The Independent

‘Disgusting and clearly desperate’: Amber Heard’s sister lashes out at MTV VMAs over Johnny Depp cameo

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez lashed out at MTV following Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at the music channel’s Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) night.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The surprise appearance came two months after Depp’s defamation trial victory...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘Baby girl unphased’: Serena Williams daughter’s reaction to US Open victory goes viral

Serena Williams’ daughter paid tribute to the tennis superstar’s legacy by matching her US Open look but it was her adorable reaction to the match that really stole the show.Four-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr wore white beads on her braided hair – like Williams did when she made her tennis debut at the 1999 US Open – while watching her mother play what will likely be her final singles tournament.The 40-year-old icon announced her retirement from tennis earlier this month, in a first-person essay published byVogue. Olympia was seated in Williams’ player box with her father and Reddit co-founder...
TENNIS
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly split after four years of dating

Leonardo DiCaprio has split from his girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating, a source has told People.DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in January 2018 when the two were spotted in Aspen, Colorado at a New Year’s Eve party with DiCaprio’s longtime pal, Tobey Macguire. The former couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, and sat next to each other in the front row during the ceremony.The Don’t Look Up actor has become notorious for dating women under the age of 25. In June, fans made jokes about DiCaprio’s relationship...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Stranger Things#Sci Fi
The Independent

'Triangle of Sadness' actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in “Triangle of Sadness,” which won this year's top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, has died at age 32. Dean died Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said Tuesday. Dean also had a recurring role as the assassin Syonide on the DC Comics television series “Black Lightning,” which aired on the CW from 2018 to 2021. She was born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town, where she was also raised. Dean began modeling as a child, making...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story’ on Netflix, an Inspiring Documentary About The Skateboarding Star’s Personal Journey of Self-Identification

Leo Baker was long known as one of the top competitive skateboarders in the world, but the world didn’t know his truth. This is the personal journey at the heart of Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story, a new documentary on Netflix that follows Baker’s decision to publicly identify as transmasculine after a long career competing in women’s events. Rather than continue to live and compete as someone he wasn’t, Baker withdrew from the 2020 Olympic team, and the lead-up to that heart-wrenching decision forms the core of this excellent film. STAY ON BOARD: THE LEO BAKER STORY: STREAM IT...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

816K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy