DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers

Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.

The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail .

Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.

After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo opened up its @duck.com email addresses to the public on Thursday.

“There are multiple ways companies can use your email to track you, target you with ads, and influence what you see online,” DuckDuckGo stated in a blog post announcing the public launch of its email service.

“They can even share your personal information with third parties – all without your knowledge. Companies embed trackers in images and links within email messages, letting them collect information like when you’ve opened a message, where you were when you opened it, and what device you were using.”

In the closed beta testing of the service, DuckDuckGo said it found that 85 per cent of users’ emails contained hidden email trackers.

The information that companies gather using these trackers can be used to build a profile on someone in order to serve them targetted ads.

The free Email Protection service can be found through DuckDuckGo’s Privacy Browser, which is available on iOS and Android. It can also be reached through the Privacy Essentials extension for Firefox, Chrome, and other popular web browsers.