Norfolk, VA

Float therapy, yoga and massages: Norfolk to offer free wellness program for officers

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

Police work is a stressful job. Officers need ways to shake off the worst parts of their day.

In Norfolk, that will soon take the shape of services like float therapy and yoga. The police department is starting a wellness program that will offer a range of options for officers seeking mental help, approved by the Norfolk City Council this week.

The new offerings, which come at no cost to officers, also include a crisis-intervention hotline available 24 hours a day, massage therapy and electromagnetic field therapy sessions, among other things.

“The idea behind this is letting our officers avail themselves of something that will help destress them, that will contribute to their wellness throughout their career,” said Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said during a City Council meeting.

The city is entering an agreement with health providers The Renova Center and Responder Health by Armor Up to provide those benefits.

Goldsmith said he believes the mental health benefits will help retain police officers in Norfolk, where the police department is facing a vacancy rate higher than 30% . The city is using savings from the department’s vacancies to pay for those new benefits.

“We believe this is a tremendous piece of our retention strategy to keep officers and be able to hold onto them,” Goldsmith said.

The city increased its starting pay for police officers by more than 5% this year to help combat the staffing shortage. It has also begun advertising for police positions across the East Coast, as far away as New York City, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to Goldsmith.

A 2018 Congressional report on police mental health found that failure to address the mental wellbeing of police officers can lead to mistakes and other incidents that “ultimately undermine community support for law enforcement and result in officers being less safe on the job.”

City Manager Chip Filer said at a City Council meeting that, if police officers like the new benefits, the city will consider expanding them to other emergency responders like firefighters and 911 operators next year.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

