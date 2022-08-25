United Way, PPL Foundation launch ‘Be a Housing Hero’ campaign to help those in need

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk addresses media Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Sixth Street Shelter during the kickoff for “Be a Housing Hero” campaign to raise awareness of the area’s growing housing crisis. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Housing insecurity and financial instability are crushing issues facing many in the Lehigh Valley. Two major institutions are looking for heroes to help address both.

United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the PPL Foundation have partnered to create the “Be a Housing Hero” campaign, with a call for donations to support families with emergency shelter and help those on the verge of eviction. Officials announced the program at a news conference Thursday morning.

The PPL Foundation will make additional donations with every donation from a regular campaign donor for up to $500,000 to help provide housing for those experiencing financial insecurity, PPL Corporation CEO and president Vince Sorgi said at the news conference.

“We know that it’s imperative that we take action now so that another family doesn’t have to leave their home, another child doesn’t have to wonder where they’re going to sleep at night, another parent doesn’t have to agonize about how they’re going to keep their loved ones safe and secure,” he said. “This is a program that will help provide safe, stable housing for hundreds of families that are facing housing insecurity in our communities.”

The campaign kicked off with the news conference at the Sixth Street Shelter in Allentown Thursday that included Sorgi, Allentown Mayor Matthew Tuerk and Community Action Lehigh Valley Executive Director Dawn Godshall.

Tuerk affirmed his administration’s commitment to the campaign’s cause and expressed his appreciation for the partners involved to address the housing crisis, one he said is too complex to be solved with short speeches but rather “tons” of work with those partners.

“We can see from walking around our city of Allentown . . . that there are definitely more people who are living unsheltered and struggling with housing insecurity,” Tuerk said. “Housing crises are increasing. We hear it all the time. It’s a huge cause of stress not just for our residents but for everybody who’s involved in this effort to improve housing in our city of Allentown and across the Lehigh Valley.

Godshall criticized landlords who have gouged on rent rates and developers who don’t set aside a percentage of new apartments for “less fortunate, hard-working citizens who work two and three jobs in order to make ends meet for their families.”

“Contrary to some folks’ opinions, all low-income people aren’t lazy,” Godshall said. “Many work their tails off but still can’t catch a break. We are gentrifying our communities by not setting aside living space for people who work hard and deserve to live in a clean, safe, affordable space.”

Donations to the campaign can be made at UWGLV’s website . Interested donors can also text “HOUSE” to 40403.

In the Lehigh Valley region, there are 122,000 families, or 44% of families in the region, experiencing financial instability, according to the United Way. From January to July of this year, PA 211 reported that housing assistance was the number one reason families from Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon County contacted the social services hotline.

Part of the problem in addressing homelessness is the lack of affordable housing, experts say. In Allentown, where 63% of the Lehigh Valley’s homeless population lives , monthly rent for one and two-bedroom apartments jumped 38% and 41% respectively since last year.

As of Aug. 31, tenants and landlords will no longer be able to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program at Community Action Lehigh Valley due to a lack of funding.

That program provided rental assistance for residents experiencing instability because of the COVID-19 pandemic.