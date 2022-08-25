Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
New financial boost for Urban League
Rochester, N.Y. — Minority owned businesses in the Rochester area are getting a new financial boost. Senator Jeremy Cooney joined officials at the Urban League Monday to announce 50 thousand dollars in state funding to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented populations. "Hopefully, it just means more of the same that...
Union vote could impact University of Rochester employees
Rochester, N.Y. — A union vote is underway that could impact jobs a the University of Rochester and the hospitals. 13WHAM was told wage negotiations have been going on for some time between U of R and the union that represents a variety of skilled trades staff including plumbers, electricians and building mechanics.
Rochester City Hall tightens security
Rochester, N.Y. — Starting next Tuesday, Rochester City Hall will increase visitor and employee restrictions. The security changes are "in light of the increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the nation." Beginning Sept. 6, visitors will undergo screenings, including metal detectors and bag searches, at...
Bright Spot: students graduate from apprenticeships
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shine on the second annual Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Boot Camp. For the last several weeks, students and incumbent workers have been sharpening their skills preparing for high demand careers across the area as there are hundreds of immediate job opportunities. Seven students recently...
Tall ship to visit Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A tall ship that serves as a floating museum of Spanish history will stop at the Port of Rochester later this week. The Nao Trinidad, a replica of Ferdinand Magellan's Armada del Maluco, is expected to arrive Friday after being delayed by weather. The 95-foot-long ship...
August weather recap for Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's hard to believe that August is already fading away. Historically, this month is typically the 2nd warmest month of the year and is also usually the 2nd wettest month of the year as well. August was warm this year with an average temperature nearly 2...
Crisis in the Classroom: Latino graduation rates dip in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — One of the largest demographics within the Rochester City School District says a lack of diversity is hurting students. A recent report found a drop in Latino graduation rates. The Ibero-American Action League is placing blame squarely on the district for creating what it calls a...
Durand Eastman Beach closed due to lifeguard shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — As temperatures pushed back up into the 90s Monday, one of Rochester's top spots to cool down was supposed to be off limits – but was still packed with people. Durand Eastman Beach was technically off limits to swimmers due to a shortage of lifeguards,...
Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
Rochester Public Library seeks members for new Black history board
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Public Library is looking for 10 community members to serve on an advisory board to develop an archive of Black history and culture. The project's goal is to compile an online database of historical information about the city's Black community. Board members will be...
Woman who hosted alleged racist party loses seat on Landmark Society board
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester woman accused of hosting an alleged racist party this summer - and who admitted to posting racist content under a pseudonym on Twitter - has been removed from the Landmark Society of Western New York. Mary Nicosia, who hosted an alleged racist party this...
Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
Man stopped for bringing gun into Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — The Transportation Security Administration found a gun in a man's carry-on bag at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Saturday. The .45 caliber firearm was not loaded, according to the TSA, but was packed alongside a large envelope containing 18 bullets, along with an empty magazine.
City declares Cool Sweep for Monday; Durand Eastman closed
Rochester, N.Y. — A Cool Sweep is in effect Monday, with temperatures expected to reach the 90s, but one popular spot will be closed. Durand Eastman Beach is not open due to a lifeguard shortage. Meanwhile, city pools, spray parks and select air-conditioned facilities will be open for extended...
Warmer again by the end of the week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After cooling temperatures down a little over the next couple days, some warmer weather will make a return by the upcoming weekend. During today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine through some scattered clouds at times. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain much lower than recent days.The breeze will pick up through the day. A few gusts this afternoon could be near 30 miles per hour.
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
'Bands at Barnard' season finale dedicated to fallen officer
The 2022 Bands at Barnard concert series wraps up Wednesday, with performances from Tryst and JUMBOshrimp. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. at Barnard Park on Maiden Lane in Greece. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rochester Police Locust Club in memory of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and in...
Animals saved from house fire on Garson Avenue in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD is investigating a house fire on Garson Avenue on Sunday evening. Crews responded to a fire on Garson Avenue around 6:30 p.m., with heavy smoke coming from the basement near the dryer. The fire was quickly put out, but not before contents in the basement...
Students and parents discuss mental health as school returns
Rochester, N.Y. — As students prepare to go back to school with new clothes and supplies, they are also preparing mentally. After a pair of threats were made at Red Jacket High School and Gananda Middle School earlier this year, parents tell me this year their kids mental health is paramount.
