Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After cooling temperatures down a little over the next couple days, some warmer weather will make a return by the upcoming weekend. During today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine through some scattered clouds at times. Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain much lower than recent days.The breeze will pick up through the day. A few gusts this afternoon could be near 30 miles per hour.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO