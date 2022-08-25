ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship.

The staff of Northwest Public Schools’ 54-year-old Saga newspaper was informed on May 19 of the paper’s elimination, the Grand Island Independent reported. Three days earlier, the newspaper had printed its June edition, which included an article titled, “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+” on the origins of Pride Month and the history of homophobia. It also included an editorial opposing a Florida law that bans some lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity and dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

Officials overseeing the district, which is based in Grand Island, have not said when or why the decision was made to eliminate the student paper. But an email from a school employee to the Independent cancelling the student paper’s printing services on May 22 said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.”

The paper's demise also came a month after its staff was reprimanded for publishing students' preferred pronouns and names. District officials told students they could only use names assigned at birth going forward.

Emma Smith, Saga’s assistant editor in 2022, said the student paper was informed that the ban on preferred names was made by the school board. That decision directly affected Saga staff writer Marcus Pennell, a transgender student, who saw his byline changed against his wishes to his birth name of “Meghan" Pennell in the June issue.

“It was the first time that the school had officially been, like, ‘We don’t really want you here,’” Pennell said. “You know, that was a big deal for me.”

Northwest Principal P.J. Smith referred the Independent's questions to district superintendent Jeff Edwards, who declined to answer the questions of when and why the student paper was eliminated, saying only that it was “an administrative decision.”

Some school board members have made no secret of their objection to the Saga's LGBTQ content, including board president Dan Leiser, who said “most people were upset" with it.

Board vice president Zach Mader directly cited the pro-LGBTQ editorials, adding that if district taxpayer had read the last issue of the Saga, "they would have been like, ‘Holy cow. What is going on at our school?’”

“It sounds like a ham-fisted attempt to censor students and discriminate based on disagreement with perspectives and articles that were featured in the student newspaper,” said Sara Rips, an attorney for the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Nebraska Press Association attorney Max Kautsch, who specializes in media law in Nebraska and Kansas, noted that press freedom is protected in the U.S. Constitution.

“The decision by the administration to eliminate the student newspaper violates students’ right to free speech, unless the school can show a legitimate educational reason for removing the option to participate in a class … that publishes award-winning material,” Kautsch said. “It is hard to imagine what that legitimate reason could be."

Comments / 19

Georgia Merola
4d ago

If you can't deal with what you were born biologically DON'T mess it up for everybody else.. go get some Mental Health Service... remember everybody's equal.. there's no special sign to you..

Reply(3)
26
MisterB
4d ago

🗣️When I was in elementary school in the 80's and high school early 90's...we didn't discuss nothing that was considered inappropriate or for grown adults.I mean we discussed and talked about things amongst our peers,but not with our teachers,staff or administrators.Our newsletter had school related items not anything the administration deemed inappropriate for students.The teachers rarely discussed their home lives and it wasn't considered our business,if and when it was bought up it was very vague or limited information.Why did these teachers in this era feel the need to discuss their sexuality or political beliefs to their students...I still think it's inappropriate and it should be limited,if discussed @ all,but the focus should be on teaching their specialities and students should be on learning their subjects not indoctrinating but educating them.👍🏾✌🏾💯

Reply
11
