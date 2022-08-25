Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
BFHD encourages community to carry a second chance
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Wednesday, August, 31st, is International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) and communities in Washington and around the world are coming together to remember those that have died due to a drug overdose. Overdose deaths continue to be a pressing public health epidemic and the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD)...
Application Window Opens for 2023 Smokey Bear Awards
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Forester George Geissler has announced the opening of the 2023 Smokey Bear Awards application window. Every Year for over 60 years, the Smokey Bear Awards have gone to the people and organizations working hardest to protect and preserve our lands and communities from wildfires.
A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin
A Nebraska power plant worker floated 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin in an effort to sail past the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. Duane Hansen, 60, said Tuesday that he planned to submit video and witness statements this week to the record-keeping organization documenting his 12-hour cruise Saturday from Bellevue, just south of Omaha, to Nebraska City.
Clear the Shelters, but not just cats and dogs!
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Little Lives Small Animal Rescue is the only type of small animal rescue in the Tri-Cities. They rescue birds, rodents and reptiles from abandonment and abuse. Most people know where to go when they find a stray dog. But what about an abandoned sugar glider? Parrot? Chameleon?
Back to school bus safety tips from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- With local schools back in session this week the Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers about school bus safety, and when cars must stop for buses. Traffic laws regarding school buses vary by state. A state by state breakdown can be found here.
Celebrate national cinema day September, 3rd
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Movie fans are invited to celebrate the first-ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, September, 3rd. Tickets for all movies will be $3 for the holiday. Medium drinks, candy, and popcorn will also be $3 each. Over 3,000 movie theaters across the country will participate in this one day...
Want to buy canned whipped cream in New York state? Don’t forget your ID
The next time you buy a can of whipped cream in New York, be prepared to show some ID. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of whipped cream to those under 21 has only recently been noticed — and enforced — to the amusement of customers unaware of the not-so-new regulation.
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
Deadly crashes in WA are increasing, but for one family they are more than just a statistic.
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration released a report that shows deadly crashes in Washington during the first three months of the year have increased 38.8% since last year. While these numbers are alarming, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says these crashes can be prevented.
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing evacuations. With much of the region in drought, Gov Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires statewide. The Rum Creek Fire had burned almost 15 square miles by Sunday. That’s more than double the area that was reported burned a day earlier. An area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation. The evacuation includes the unincorporated community of Galice.
Another Heat-Up
Mostly sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s. The return of heat and record-breaking temperatures start tomorrow. A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest will build north sending upper 90s-low 100s into eastern WA/OR Tuesday-Friday. A weak upper level low of the north coast of CA will send a weak disturbance into the southern Blues of OR Tuesday afternoon. This may trigger a stray shower/t-storm that could drift into the southern foothills, but chances are very small - 10%. Another weak disturbance will move through the ridge on Wednesday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm over the central Cascades. Everyone else will remain hot and dry with highs in the low 100s. Winds look to increase Friday in the Kittitas Valley and this will increase the fire danger.
Gonzaga women's basketball to make trips to California, Texas, Wyoming and The Bahamas during nonconference schedule
The Gonzaga women will hit almost every point in the compass this season. Released on Monday, the Zags’ nonconference schedule includes trips to Wyoming, Texas and Northern California. The highlight of the nonconference season might just be a trip to Paradise. On Nov. 19-21, Gonzaga will play three games...
