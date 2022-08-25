Mostly sunny and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, near 80 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s. The return of heat and record-breaking temperatures start tomorrow. A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest will build north sending upper 90s-low 100s into eastern WA/OR Tuesday-Friday. A weak upper level low of the north coast of CA will send a weak disturbance into the southern Blues of OR Tuesday afternoon. This may trigger a stray shower/t-storm that could drift into the southern foothills, but chances are very small - 10%. Another weak disturbance will move through the ridge on Wednesday with a slight chance for a stray shower/t-storm over the central Cascades. Everyone else will remain hot and dry with highs in the low 100s. Winds look to increase Friday in the Kittitas Valley and this will increase the fire danger.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO