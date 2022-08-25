Upsets in the US Open aren’t uncommon, but they can still be shocking to hear. Take for example Monday’s ground-shaking win by Daniel Galan over no. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Galan went down to work early, winning the first set, 6-0, and then followed that up with a 6-1 win in the second set. Stefanos Tsitsipas found his groove with a 6-3 set 3 win and appeared to be on the verge of tying it all up in the fourth set but Galan simply wouldn’t allow himself to collapse, finishing the match with a 7-5 third-set score in his favor.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO