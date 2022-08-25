Read full article on original website
Have Faith: A new spiritual leader
I first met Rabbi Giulia Fleishman years ago when I was working at the West Tisbury library. She exudes the word “kindness” from the moment you meet her. Giulia is still involved with the M.V. Hebrew Center, although she was ordained a rabbi herself this past May after five years of study. During that time, she interned at what is now called 2Life Communities, a nonprofit that helps elders “age in community.” I remember talking to Giulia when she was working there, and she loved it, and now she’s been named director of spiritual care for 2Life Communities.
Sheriff candidates meet the crowd
The two Democrats running for Dukes County sheriff, incumbent Robert Ogden and challenger Erik Blake, faced off during the candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard. The event, the first in-person candidate forum on the Island in two years, took place in the packed Oak Bluffs library meeting room Tuesday evening, one week away from the state primary elections.
Celebration of the Sara Joy Mayhew Parsonage
On Sunday Sept. 4, the Federated Church in Edgartown will celebrate the past, present, and the future of the Mayhew Parsonage. Visitors are invited to visit the historic building from 12:30 to 2 pm. Church historians Herb Ward and Elizabeth Villard will be available to answer questions about the building.
Get ready to vote
We know you’re still basking in the glow of another successful summer on Martha’s Vineyard. Some of our favorite traditions were back in full swing, with no restrictions — the Oak Bluffs fireworks, the Ag Fair, the Edgartown fireworks and parade among them. We were pleased to be able to attend some great public events at the Tabernacle, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, and, of course, we were thrilled to be able to host some of the Island’s most gifted authors at our Islanders Write event at Featherstone Center for the Arts.
Poet’s Corner
Already on lengthy lines. to the movies is the line. where the birds cannot see. the holiest sight I know. Fran Schumer writes poetry and prose from her home in Oak Bluffs. She won a Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing poetry fellowship in 2021, and was a winner of the Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate’s Contest in 2022. Her chapbook, “Weight,” is available on Amazon. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., her heart belongs there and here.
‘Large shapes in soft focus’ at Louisa Gould Gallery
The paintings of Christie Scheele, currently the focus of a solo show at the Louisa Gould Gallery, are clearly landscapes. Yet Scheele considers her work more in line with the color field artists, like Mark Rothko, than with traditional landscape painters. “I came to it from a very contemporary point...
Penelope Curtiss Pease
Penelope Curtiss Pease (“Penny”) died peacefully at home in Harthaven in Oak Bluffs on August 1, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born on Dec. 16, 1923 in New Britain, Conn., to Mary Curtiss Pease and Herbert Hoyt Pease. Penny was the fifth of five children. Penny attended Mooreland Hill School in Kensington, Conn., the White Mountain School in New Hampshire, and during the last years of WWII, she attended Ethel Walker School to be closer to home.
Select board supports beachgoers access group
At their Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board was given a presentation by Larry’s Tackle Shop owner Peter Sliwkowski regarding the MV Beachgoers Access Group. Sliwkowski, who is a full time Chappy resident, said he created the grassroots organization in the spring of 2021 with hopes to strike a balance between “responsible beach access” and active conservation initiatives with the aim of the group becoming a “catalyst for collaboration” among various stakeholders. He said concerns regarding The Trustees of Reservations’ managed properties, particularly on Chappy, triggered the group’s forming.
On My Way: To the fair
I wheeled my bike out of the shed. I took my helmet from the peg. My water bottle was full, and I was wearing sunscreen. Ahead of me, not more than a 45-minute bike ride, awaited the rides, the food, the contests, the animals, the art, and the craftsmanship of the annual Agricultural Fair.
West Tisbury ZBA holds Stillpoint public hearing
A public hearing for Stillpoint Martha’s Vineyard took place regarding their barn during a West Tisbury zoning board of appeals meeting Thursday evening. Stillpoint acquired this property with the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank in April. The plan was to have Stillpoint make an educational community space for Islanders, while the Land Bank preserves the surrounding area. Stillpoint applied for a special permit to convert a barn on the property into a “public place of assembly.”
Old souvenir shop to be demolished
As the famed Flying Horses Carousel gets its new paint job this fall, the abutting souvenir shop will be torn down. The demolition of the more than 100-year-old Old Variety Store, located at 10 Oak Bluffs Ave., was unanimously approved via special permit by the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals last August.
West Tisbury: Woods sigh in relief
While not exactly “a song of praise or triumph,” as my Oxford English Dictionary defines it, I begin this column with a paean to rain. Specifically, a paean to the long, soaking, much-needed rain we had last Friday night. It was accompanied by thunder and lightning, giving local dogs a scare, and hitting a house in West Tisbury. (The flames were quickly put out, and the house suffered little damage.) Other than that, rain soaked into the parched ground. My woods breathed a sigh of relief, and appeared brightly, refreshingly green by Saturday morning.
Beach Road Weekend called ‘monstrous success’
They battled a flooded field from a thunderstorm that required Friday night’s concert to be evacuated, traffic snarls due to the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge opening two nights in a row, and escalating costs that put the three-day music festival about $2 million in the hole, but still Beach Road Weekend promoter Adam Epstein called this year’s three-day event a “monstrous success.”
Births
Katie Nisbet and Aiden Nisbet of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, John David Nisbet, on August 16, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. John weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Edgartown: Back to school
Eek! Sitting down to type this, and had to enter the date. Sept. 1. How did that happen? I scared myself. The itty-bitty panics are starting, as we teachers face our return to school on Wednesday. Honestly, so many teachers and other staff members have been in school throughout the summer, cleaning and organizing supply orders, registering and doing paperwork for the students and families, helping with various projects that always seem to need to be addressed in the summer because there isn’t time for “extras” during the school year. And many teachers have already returned, as it takes so long to set up classrooms and ready them for the school year, and much of our time during our first official days is full of trainings, meetings, and professional development. I lack focus this week, so haven’t been in to set up my computer lab. I’ve been on a cart for two years, and will finally return to an actual lab this year, and I haven’t had much but a passing thought about how I will lay things out. I’ll be a busy bee on Thursday and Friday. And very likely, over the weekend too.
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty-one of us played 6 games with 2 points for a win and 3 points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows:. 1st place –...
COVID cases go up slightly
In the last full week of reporting cases of COVID-19, the number of positive test results reached 55 from Sunday, August 21, to Saturday, August 27. That’s up from 29 the previous week. The Island remains at low risk for community spread, according to the report issued by the...
Land Bank considers youth deer hunt day
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank commission considered allowing Youth Deer Hunt day on their properties. During a meeting on Monday, land superintendent Harrison Kisiel told the commission that a Youth Deer Hunt day takes place in the state on the “fourth Saturday after Labor Day,” which would be October 1, for minors 12 to 17 years old. According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), children 12 to 14 years old need a licensed adult with them while those who are 15 to 17 years old just need a minor hunting license. Both age groups need a “free youth deer hunting permit.” Out-of-state hunters who are 15 to 17 years old will need a Massachusetts non-resident big game license alongside the permit. Kisiel recommended going ahead and advertising the event, which to his knowledge the Land Bank has never done before.
Noe’s fate in jury’s hands
A Bristol County Superior Court jury was deliberting a murder charge against Joseph (“JoJo”) Noe for the September 2019 shooting death of Eric Voshell as The Times went to press Wednesday. Voshell, a former Oak Bluffs firefighter, was 39 years old at the time of his death. Voshell...
It was award Sunday at Chilmark softball
There were two games on Sunday, but the real highlight for Chilmark Softball was the annual awards that were handed out. According to Sig Van Raan, between the two games, the rookie award was handed out to Tony Carabella and a guy named J.B. Van Raan told The Times there were a lot of first-time players this year, but many had already left the Island before Sunday’s awards ceremony. The MVP award was given to Jonas Plaut, and was accepted by his father, Joshua Plaut. “The vaunted Howie Hustle Award was presented to Jason Balaban, a longtime player, great third baseman, and always a feared hitter,” Van Raan wrote. “But more importantly, Jason, who had serious surgery earlier this summer, was able to come back by mid-July and play his usual outstanding defense. His award was heartily applauded by all the players.” (Sounds like he could have also won comeback player of the year.)
