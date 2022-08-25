Eek! Sitting down to type this, and had to enter the date. Sept. 1. How did that happen? I scared myself. The itty-bitty panics are starting, as we teachers face our return to school on Wednesday. Honestly, so many teachers and other staff members have been in school throughout the summer, cleaning and organizing supply orders, registering and doing paperwork for the students and families, helping with various projects that always seem to need to be addressed in the summer because there isn’t time for “extras” during the school year. And many teachers have already returned, as it takes so long to set up classrooms and ready them for the school year, and much of our time during our first official days is full of trainings, meetings, and professional development. I lack focus this week, so haven’t been in to set up my computer lab. I’ve been on a cart for two years, and will finally return to an actual lab this year, and I haven’t had much but a passing thought about how I will lay things out. I’ll be a busy bee on Thursday and Friday. And very likely, over the weekend too.

