Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 2
It is still a little hot but for the most part we have had some nice weather and, of course, some much-needed rain. Mother Nature sure put a show on for us as she watered our lawns and gardens. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week....
vineyardgazette.com
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Sept. 2
Good news! Chappaquiddick Community Center potlucks are starting again. The first one of the season is on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring a dish to serve six. Plan to hang around to help clean up if you have the time. It’s all part of the socializing.
vineyardgazette.com
Gladys Hortense DeLoatch Holland, 88
Gladys Hortense DeLoatch Holland of Nanuet, N.Y. died on August 18, 2021. She was 88. She owned a vacation home on Norris avenue in Oak Bluffs for more than 40 years. Her annual trips to the Vineyard were among her greatest joys. She was born June 8, 1933, the third...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Town Column: Sept. 2
Labor Day weekend is the last gasp of fun and frivolity of the summer. Many have already returned to communities off-Island, getting back to school and to jobs that have suspended Covid-19 remote work guidelines and require more in-office attendance. We began the summer early in Oak Bluffs with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vineyardgazette.com
Memorial Wharf Restoration Committee Sets Sights on North Wharf
Pleased with the work of the Memorial Wharf Committee that oversaw the restoration of Edgartown’s Memorial Wharf this past year, the Edgartown select board has voted to extend the committee’s reach and focus on the eventual restoration of North Wharf. The decision to approve came after committee chairman...
vineyardgazette.com
State Releases Funding for Edgartown Jail and Lockup
The state last week released $650,000 for maintenance and improvement of the current 1873 regional jail and lockup facility operated by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. The funding is the first of four planned allocations totaling $6 million from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts 5-year Capital Investment Plan intended to fund repair and replacement of the facility at 149 Main Street in Edgartown.
vineyardgazette.com
Sheriff Candidates Face Off in Forum
Dukes County sheriff candidates Bob Ogden and Erik Blake fielded questions from a room full of voters at an August 30 candidates forum in the Oak Bluffs library, one of their last chances to define their differences in style and substance ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, saw the candidates weigh in on their qualifications, the condition of the county jail and the use of social and support programs for incarcerated people in Dukes County.
Comments / 0