Dukes County sheriff candidates Bob Ogden and Erik Blake fielded questions from a room full of voters at an August 30 candidates forum in the Oak Bluffs library, one of their last chances to define their differences in style and substance ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, saw the candidates weigh in on their qualifications, the condition of the county jail and the use of social and support programs for incarcerated people in Dukes County.

