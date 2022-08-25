Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thenewsprogress.com
Treasurer’s Office hosting virtual calls for citizens to find money owed to them
BOYDTON — The Mecklenburg County Treasurer’s Office announced that they will be hosting a virtual call event with the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property office to assist citizens to find money that may be owed to them. On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 10a.m. to 4p.m. Mecklenburg County employees and residents will have the opportunity to call the toll-free event phone number, 1-833-302-0704, and speak to Treasury staff who will offer personalized, one-on-one service to search and start the claim process for callers.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County reaches tentative redistricting plan
By law, counties in the commonwealth of Virginia must redraw their districts every 10 years to ensure equal and proportional representation according to the most recent census data. Greensville County is going through this process this year, and due to changes to redistricting laws, it has been a struggle. Finally,...
thenewsprogress.com
Bernie Marion Wallace Coleman
Bernie Marion Wallace Coleman, age 85, of Chase City, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 27, 1937 in Lunenburg County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Willie Atkinson Wallace and the late Vera Arvin Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Herbert Coleman; brother, Leroy Atkinson Wallace; two half-brothers, Edward Wallace and Norman Wallace; and her half-sister, Elizabeth Crabtree. Bernie is survived by her daughters, Brenda C. Hite of Nelson, VA, Susan C. King (Ricky) of New Kent, VA, Tina C. Almond (Tim) of Oak Ridge, NC, and Anne C. Tharpe (Dwayne) of Chase City, VA; grandchildren, Thomas "Chigger" Hite (Kathy), Linda Seamster (Chris), Joseph Hite (Kathleen), Benny Wayne Hoyle, Jr. (Tiffany), Telitha Nichole "Niki" Hoyle, Kelly Richardson (Gary), Toni Barnette (Michael), Cameron Almond, Taylor Tharpe, and Morgan Tharpe; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and three step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Bernice Price and Pauline Lenhart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
cbs17
Job Alert: Durham PD, Sheriff’s Office looking to hire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Both the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office say they’re still facing sizable job shortages. Both departments attended the county library system’s job fairs Wednesday to recruit applicants. Durham County is telling people about the county’s minimum pay of nearly $48,000 for deputies and $45,000 for detention officers, in hopes that the pay raise will generate some interest.
JOBS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southhillenterprise.com
SHOPS send school supplies to South Hill Elem.
The SHOPS of South Hill recently delivered almost 30 bags full of school supplies to South Hill Elementary School. They also threw in a “little surprise” for the amazing teachers. “We so greatly enjoy being able to give back to our local community and we hope many students are able to benefit from these supplies.” (Jami Snead/Editor)
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police services now in new headquarters
All Danville Police Department operations is now at its new location. This includes services rendered to the public. The temporary address is 2291 Memorial Drive. After turning into to the new police department headquarters, travel to the top of the road, and park in the public parking lot. For assistance with directions, call 434-799-6522.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
wakg.com
First of Three New Convenience Centers Up and Running In Gretna
Pittsylvania County residents in the Climax Road area of Gretna now have a new convenience center to dispose of household garbage. The site at 8004 Climax Road has two open top boxes a compactor and recycling bins. This is the first of three projects the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved to improve trash service in the northern end of the county. The next project scheduled to open will be the site on Level Run Road in Long Island which is in the final stages of prep and is expected to go into operation in early September. The third and final convenience center project will be located on Meadow Ridge Court in Gretna. That project is the largest undertaking of the three and has an expected completion date of March 2023. More improvements could be on the way since the county as contracts with outside providers who bring in trash which helps offset costs for these upgrades.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Smaller Homes In Danville Are Still Selling Fast And The Prices Are Still Going Up (Real Estate) – Mike Swanson
The real estate in Danville, Virginia is still selling fast when it comes to smaller homes. This 960 square foot home was listed on the market for ten days and already has a contingent buyer. In this video we take a look at it and the pictures of the inside of it. We also look at how the price actually took a big jump up after 2021. The coming Caesars Casino for Danville is likely still a big reason why real estate remains red hot in the area.
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021. As we’ve reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.
NBC12
68 dogs rescued in Pittsylvania County hoarding case adopted into homes
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 68 dogs seized as part of a hoarding case in Pittsylvania County have been adopted into homes. The Pittsylvania Pet Center said the dogs “were in horrible condition, some having never interacted with a person or seen daylight. The situation was nothing like nothing the staff of the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the County’s Animal Control Officers had ever seen.”
Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Four escape multi-car wreck on Interstate 95 in Greensville County
Four motorists escaped a frightening Aug. 21 multi-car wreck on Interstate 95, and all four have been released from area hospitals. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of a two-car wreck at mile marker 3 on Interstate 95 near Emporia. One vehicle was found fully overturned and engulfed in flames at the side of the road, while the other was found further down the road.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Gaston wreck claims life
GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
Comments / 0