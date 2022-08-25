Pittsylvania County residents in the Climax Road area of Gretna now have a new convenience center to dispose of household garbage. The site at 8004 Climax Road has two open top boxes a compactor and recycling bins. This is the first of three projects the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved to improve trash service in the northern end of the county. The next project scheduled to open will be the site on Level Run Road in Long Island which is in the final stages of prep and is expected to go into operation in early September. The third and final convenience center project will be located on Meadow Ridge Court in Gretna. That project is the largest undertaking of the three and has an expected completion date of March 2023. More improvements could be on the way since the county as contracts with outside providers who bring in trash which helps offset costs for these upgrades.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO