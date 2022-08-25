ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Texas Gas Regulator Adopts Weatherization Rules Ahead of Winter

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s top oil and natural gas regulator adopted a new set of weatherization rules more than a year and a half after a deadly winter storm hit the state and left millions without power for days and left more than 200 people dead. The three elected Republican...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Counties with the most seniors in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
City
Santa Ana, CA
MySanAntonio

Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist said in a phone interview Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day. He noted...
FLORIDA STATE
MySanAntonio

Indiana abortion clinics sue to block ban set to take effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban, which includes limited exceptions, “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care” in violation of the Indiana Constitution. It asks for a judge to block the law from going into effect on Sept. 15, arguing the ban “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language.”
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy