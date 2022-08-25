ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Jared Kushner has thyroid surgery: Trump's son-in-law goes under the knife at the Mayo Clinic after he revealing in his memoir that he had cancer at the White House

Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner had surgery a second time late last week to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer, a person close to Kushner said on Tuesday. The news comes weeks after Kushner was spotted with wife Ivanka Trump in Rochester, Minnesota as they visited the Mayo Clinic for a check up on the status of his thyroid cancer.
