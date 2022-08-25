ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stolen fire hydrant: The odd crime caught on video in Ohio

By Danielle Cotterman
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE , Ohio (WJW) — A police chief in Stark County said, “I am at a loss to explain this one.”

The comment comes after a fire hydrant that had been previously knocked over was stolen.

The unusual crime was caught on a doorbell camera.

Police have now released that video hoping someone can help them identify the two suspects.

According to a police report, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the 1300 block of Baier Avenue.

“Why one would think they could do it in the middle of the afternoon?” questioned Chief Andrew Turowski, who also noted the neighborhood is busy at that time of day.

The video shows two women loading the fire hydrant into the trunk of a gold Chevy.

The car had a dog, which appears to be a German Shepard, in the back seat.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jill Pilla at 330-875-2871 or e-mail at Jpilla@louisvilleohio.org.

