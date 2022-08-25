ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope

Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Signorello Winery in Napa sustained extensive damage from the Atlas...
NAPA, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have...
MILPITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile Media#News Media#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
San Francisco Examiner

Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers

At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision

RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy