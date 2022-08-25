ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Authorities investigating death of toddler in New Jersey driveway

The death of a toddler in a New Jersey driveway is under investigation. CBS2's Alecia Reid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Ron DeSantis’ Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face

Citizens of Florida who were arrested as part of Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child

Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
WASHINGTON, DC
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor.
UTAH STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket

Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
BEND, OR
