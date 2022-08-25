ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers hope McCaffrey’s return, Mayfield bolster offense

By Jason O. Boyd, The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkVc8_0hVFAHNx00

CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-12)

New faces: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Rashad Higgins, RB D’Onta Foreman, C Bradley Bozeman, G Austin Corbett, LT Ickey Ekwonu, DT Matt Ioannidis, LBs Corey Littleton and Damien Wilson, S Xavier Woods and P Johnny Hekker.

Key losses: LBs Haason Reddick and Jermaine Carter, DT DaQuan Jones, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB A.J. Bouye, DE Morgan Fox, RB Ameer Abdullah.

Strengths: The Panthers still have one of the league’s most dynamic players in RB Christian McCaffrey, providing he can stay healthy. McCaffrey has missed 22 of the past 33 games because of injuries. McCaffrey should provide a huge safety valve outlet in the passing game for newly announced starting QB Baker Mayfield. WR D.J. Moore is underrated and the Panthers hope that he and WRs Robbie Anderson, Shi Smith and Rashard Higgins will provide playmakers in new OC Ben McAdoo’s offense. The defense, led by DE Brian Burns, LB Shaq Thompson and S Jeremy Chinn is young, but considered the strength of the team.

Weaknesses: The Panthers’ offensive line was one of the worst in the league last season, but they’ve upgraded with the addition of No. 6 overall draft pick LT Ickey Ekwonu (NC State) and free agents C Bradley Bozeman (Ravens) and LG Austin Corbett (Rams). The hope is this group will provide some protection for Mayfield — something that Sam Darnold and Cam Newton rarely received last season.

Camp Development: One of the bright spots this summer has been the play of RT Taylor Moton, who coach Matt Rhule called the team’s training camp MVP. Moton has the makings of being an All-Pro tackle if he can take the next step forward and has also taken on a leadership role. WR Shi Smith has come on strong in recent weeks and Rhule said he will compete for a starting job at wide receiver.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Moore has looked outstanding in training camp. He’s coming off three consecutive 1,100-yard seasons and if he can find the end zone with more frequency — he’s never had more than four TDs in a season in his four years in the league — he can be a valuable No. 3 wide receiver and a difference-maker.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 75-1. Over/under wins: 7.

Expectations: The Panthers aren’t a trendy pick, even with the addition of Mayfield. However, if Mayfield provides some consistency and doesn’t commit turnovers, Carolina’s defense is good enough to keep it in games and give it a fighting chance in the NFC. The Panthers open the season with four of their first five games at home and have a chance to make some noise early. On the flip side, if things go south early it could cost Rhule his job. Carolina is 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
WNCT

Suspect wanted, victim identified in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have released the name of the victim and a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week. On Aug. 23, officers responded to the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Kevin Lamont Rockemore, 38, of Winterville, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wanted fugitive arrested after traffic stop, chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Wilson
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Matt Ioannidis
WNCT

Man arrested, charged in Duplin County murder

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in an incident that happened Tuesday in Duplin County. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office reported Dexture Shyheme Smith, 25, of Sampson County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and burglary. He was being held in the Duplin […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Ravens#Rams#American Football#Carolina#De Morgan Fox#Qb Baker#Wr D J Moore#De Brian Burns
WNCT

Greenville man is second suspect arrested in Friday murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been charged with murder in a shooting death that happened last Friday. Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot in the Belvoir Community at Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrived, they discovered Dontrell Powell, 19, of Greenville dead from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Gaffney man accused of shooting neighbor during target practice

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday for shooting his neighbor during target practice. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence. Deputies said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WNCT

Country singer Luke Bell dead at 32

(NEXSTAR) – Country music singer Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, police confirmed Wednesday. Bell was reported missing in Tucson on Aug. 20, according to the New York Post. Police told Nexstar he was found six days later, on Friday, in the midtown neighborhood of Tucson. More specifically,...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
WNCT

3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in Iredell County, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on August 25 about child abuse where minors at a home on Twilight Lane had been exposed […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate’s execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein.
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy