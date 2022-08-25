KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash Ball
11-22-26-35, Cash Ball: 9
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five; Cash Ball: nine)
Lucky For Life
05-06-09-27-30, Lucky Ball: 8
(five, six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
Pick 3 Midday
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
4-1-5-8
(four, one, five, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
6-6-1-3
(six, six, one, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
Comments / 0