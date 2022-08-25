ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
UPI News

California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled on Wednesday that El Segundo Unified School District's negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017, according to court records.
