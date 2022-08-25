Read full article on original website
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Catholic Archdiocese of Washington students head back to class
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — It's back to class for more than 24,000 students in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the District and parts of Maryland. The Archdiocese implemented rolling opening dates. By the numbers, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington runs 90 schools, preschool through high school—the...
Former Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward defrauded KIPP DC of $2.2M, investigation determines
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Former Hyattsville Mayor and KIPP D.C. senior technology director Kevin Ward was responsible for defrauding the school of $2.2 million intended for student technology devices and services, a federal investigation revealed. KIPP D.C. announced these findings Tuesday, detailing the school's process of determining the wrongdoing.
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Overdose Awareness Day
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday. He said this is in honor of Overdose Awareness Day. "In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United...
Loudoun Co. high school choral director honored as Virginia Region 4 Teacher of the Year
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Jordan Markwood, the fine arts department chair and choral director at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, is Virginia's 2023 Region 4 Teacher of the Year. Region 4 encompasses school divisions in the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page,...
Youngkin takes heat for not asking candidates to exit school board race amid controversy
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Senate President Louise Lucas (D) slammed Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for not calling on two school board candidates of his own party to withdraw from the Fairfax County school board race after the school board candidates were caught laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem.
Maryland toddler to be featured in Times Square for Down syndrome awareness
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County girl will be featured on the big screen in New York City's Times Square this fall as part of Down syndrome awareness month. Charleigh-Jean Carozza-Caviness, 3, from Gaithersburg, Md. will appear on the jumbotron on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
More than 100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility headed to San Diego for care
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJLA) — More beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility are on their way to forever homes in San Diego. The beagles took flight out of the Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland Wednesday morning. There was a slight delay because of the weather but the plan is to fly more than 100 beagles to San Diego.
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
Yesli Vega slams Joe Biden's student loan proposal, rising crime in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Yesli Vega is the Republican candidate working to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Northern Virginia. Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District is one of the most competitive districts in Virginia and the country. “We certainly have the momentum. Things are looking really...
More than 160,000 students in Montgomery County, Md. return to school Monday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After months of summer vacation, hundreds of thousands of public-school students in Montgomery County are heading back to class. Montgomery County is the largest public school district in the state of Maryland with more than 160,000 students enrolled. There are 210 schools and over...
7News Helping Hands, Easterns Automotive Group surprise Educate Fairfax with $2,000
Having new school supplies can make a huge difference for students heading back into the classroom for a new school year. That's why a Fairfax County nonprofit, Educate Fairfax, constantly focuses its efforts on that cause. Inside a Fairfax County warehouse just before school begins, volunteers busily pack hundreds of...
Concerns grow about Montgomery County students transporting classmates to athletic events
Montgomery County, Md. — "I know so many who have gotten into accidents coming home from sporting events," Grace Simonson told 7News. It happened to her in October of 2021. She was transporting two field hockey teammates and slammed into the back of another vehicle. "My entire mood shifted...
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
First day of school in DC 'successful,' city and school officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public School officials and others are calling the first day of school a success, despite come challenges, including HVAC work orders and the teacher shortage. “Last year we were overwhelmed on the first day of school with HVAC issues, leak issues. Those still exist in...
California advances bill that would punish doctors for pushing COVID 'misinformation'
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — A bill seeking to punish health care providers for disseminating "misinformation or disinformation" related to COVID-19 is advancing through the California State Legislature. Assembly Bill 2098 seeks to update the current California Business and Professions Code (BPC) to "designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation...
Superintendent outlines plans as Calvert County students return to school
CALVERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students headed back to class Tuesday, and 7News’ Adrianna Hopkins caught up with the superintendent, Dr. Andrae Townsel, whose appointment to that role is history-making. “You are making history as a Black superintendent in Calvert County. It’s important...
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
As Howard Co. students return to school, Guilford Elementary wins prestigious green award
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Howard County Public School system has a lot to be proud of starting a new school year on Monday. Guilford Elementary School became just the 8th school in Maryland to win the National Wildlife Federation Green Flag Award for achievements in educating students on sustainability and how to practice healthy environmental habits daily. This is in fact Guilford's second time winning the "Green Flag Award" and only the 128th school in the nation to win the award.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at Georgetown's Wawa
WASHINGTON (7News) — A person is in custody after shots were fired in a busy corridor of Washington D.C. Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Police closed the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW between M and N streets NW in Georgetown to investigate the shooting at the Wawa just before 6 p.m.
