Maryland State

WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

Catholic Archdiocese of Washington students head back to class

OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — It's back to class for more than 24,000 students in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the District and parts of Maryland. The Archdiocese implemented rolling opening dates. By the numbers, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington runs 90 schools, preschool through high school—the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Maryland toddler to be featured in Times Square for Down syndrome awareness

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County girl will be featured on the big screen in New York City's Times Square this fall as part of Down syndrome awareness month. Charleigh-Jean Carozza-Caviness, 3, from Gaithersburg, Md. will appear on the jumbotron on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

California advances bill that would punish doctors for pushing COVID 'misinformation'

SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — A bill seeking to punish health care providers for disseminating "misinformation or disinformation" related to COVID-19 is advancing through the California State Legislature. Assembly Bill 2098 seeks to update the current California Business and Professions Code (BPC) to "designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJLA

As Howard Co. students return to school, Guilford Elementary wins prestigious green award

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Howard County Public School system has a lot to be proud of starting a new school year on Monday. Guilford Elementary School became just the 8th school in Maryland to win the National Wildlife Federation Green Flag Award for achievements in educating students on sustainability and how to practice healthy environmental habits daily. This is in fact Guilford's second time winning the "Green Flag Award" and only the 128th school in the nation to win the award.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Suspect in custody after shots fired at Georgetown's Wawa

WASHINGTON (7News) — A person is in custody after shots were fired in a busy corridor of Washington D.C. Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Police closed the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW between M and N streets NW in Georgetown to investigate the shooting at the Wawa just before 6 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC

