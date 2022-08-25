ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Mr. Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Civil Court#Murder#Civil Lawsuit#Violent Crime
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 23 to Aug. 2, 2022:. • Dontavious Marqus Leigh, 24, Larchwood Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Clayton County man sentenced to 15 years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man pled guilty to one count of human trafficking by solicitation. Gregory Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, including a minimum of five in prison. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry. Benoit’s conviction comes as part of an investigation...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy