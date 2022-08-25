Read full article on original website
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Atlanta NAACP requests federal investigation of city's police department
The Georgia chapter of the NAACP held a press conference recently with members of the Atlanta chapter requesting the Department of Justice investigate the Atlanta Police Department. Their announcement followed the decision from special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis that the officers involved in the case of Rayshard Brooks death would not...
Jefferson daycare loses license after teacher molested multiple children
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A Georgia daycare that 11Alive investigated after a teacher was convicted of child molestation, is now losing its license. The Office of State Administrative Hearings announced it's siding with the Department of Early Care and Learning, or DECAL, to revoke Bright Beginnings of Jefferson's license. The...
Trilith, the Atlanta-Area Film Studio and Living Community, Slapped With Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Four residents of the Atlanta-area community Trilith, which is one of the largest studio spaces in the country and also home to a town and living community made up of film professionals, have sued the organization for racial discrimination. The claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TheWrap and filed on...
Billboard
Atlanta DA Defends Use of Rap Lyrics In Court: ‘People Can Continue to Be Angry’
Atlanta’s top prosecutor offered no apologies Monday for her use of rap lyrics to bring criminal cases against artists like Young Thug and Gunna, criticizing proposed legislation that would restrict the practice and saying simply that “people can continue to be angry about it.”. At a press conference...
Fulton County D.A. Indicts 26 More Gang Members
On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted 26 alleged gang members on criminal charges related to the home invasions, along with kidnappings, armed robberies and shootings. The 220-count indictment includes 16 victims in Fulton County and 16 incidents of violence dating back to 2018.
GA Today: Kemp blasts subpoena; prehistoric fish spawn in Rome
You've arrived at the online edition of the Aug. 18 Georgia Today newsletter, a twice-weekly publication featuring original stories from GPB News reporters and the latest headlines from around the state. Prefer to receive the news fresh to your inbox so you don't miss any important headlines?. Sign up here...
Judge delays Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe
A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. Lawyers for Kemp had argued...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Alleged gang members indicted in Fulton County, accused of targeting influencers
Alleged gang members indicted in Fulton County, accused of targeting influencers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators said close to 20 people listed in the...
Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers
A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media. Singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of "The Real Housewives of...
New film on 2017 Cobb Co. bank holdup shines light on veterans’ mental health
It was the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road in Cobb County that Brian-Brown Easley decided to walk into July 7, 2017. For the 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran, it would be where his life would end hours later. Easley passed a note to the teller that he had...
Republicans have invested millions in nonwhite voter outreach ahead of the midterms
In the heart of Atlanta's rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans gathered to stake their own claim in the community. Dozens of people packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 23 to Aug. 2, 2022:. • Dontavious Marqus Leigh, 24, Larchwood Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
CBS 46
Clayton County man sentenced to 15 years in prison
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man pled guilty to one count of human trafficking by solicitation. Gregory Benoit was sentenced to 15 years, including a minimum of five in prison. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry. Benoit’s conviction comes as part of an investigation...
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
CBS 46
Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
Thousands of people who died from drug overdoses remembered at memorial
CUMMING, Ga. — A two-day memorial concludes Sunday in Forsyth County ahead of Drug Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st. It's an emotional, visual representation of the lives gone too soon because of drug overdoses. A sea of faces from all walks of life lines a shopping center in...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
fox5atlanta.com
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
