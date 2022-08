Women can do what with computing? Students learn different ways computing is intertwined with everyday fields at Break Through Tech Miami’s Summer Guild Workshop

When Alexis Brown first started the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival (BPF&WF), she discovered that there were more than 200 black-owned businesses in South Florida. From that, Brown — the co-founder of the BPF&WF and Social Xchange Miami, an event company that she co-founded with Joel Franklin — believed she had more than enough to start a Black restaurant food festival.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO