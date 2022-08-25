PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
03-14-17-19-35
(three, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Cash4Life
10-27-29-51-59, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
04-14-21-22-27-34
(four, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1,040,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Pick 2 Day
7-8, Wild: 3
(seven, eight; Wild: three)
Pick 2 Evening
9-4, Wild: 4
(nine, four; Wild: four)
Pick 3 Day
6-5-7, Wild: 3
(six, five, seven; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Evening
6-0-0, Wild: 4
(six, zero, zero; Wild: four)
Pick 4 Day
8-4-1-1, Wild: 3
(eight, four, one, one; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Evening
3-4-3-7, Wild: 4
(three, four, three, seven; Wild: four)
Pick 5 Day
2-1-2-5-9, Wild: 3
(two, one, two, five, nine; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Evening
5-6-7-5-4, Wild: 4
(five, six, seven, five, four; Wild: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
Treasure Hunt
05-16-20-22-25
(five, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $85,000
Comments / 0