JACKSON, Wyo. — Last week was another active one in terms of daily thunderstorms across Teton County, and this will go down as one of the wettest Augusts on record. We have now transitioned into a much drier pattern as a strong ridge of high pressure is building over the Western U.S. This will result in near-record warmth heading into Labor Day weekend.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO