buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Hooty Hoot, owl spotting in JH
JACKSON, Wyo. — Check out Jackson’s latest parking enforcer. This owl was snapped on Tuesday in Jackson and submitted to Buckrail by Shannon Marie Schacht. Jackson Hole is home to a number of species of owls, including Great Gray Owls, Great Horned Owls, Pygmy Owls and Saw-whet Owls to name a few. The elusive and beautiful creatures are hard to spot due to their camouflage and their nighttime hunting habits.
Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area to close after Labor Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — Several planned temporary closures including the Moose-Wilson closure, are set to take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvement projects get underway. One of these closures will occur at the Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area. The tentative schedule...
Southern portion of Moose-Wilson Rd. set to close entirely after Labor Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — The southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6. This section of road will reopen to winter activity in December. It will then stay open through...
Heads up! Bear activity increasing on Moose-Wilson Road, give them room
MOOSE, Wyo. — Bears know the good spots for berries, and they’ve begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor to forage on seasonally-abundant, natural foods. As they seek access to these vital natural foods, the park asks visitors and residents to give them room. “We need your help...
Speaker series returns at UW research station in Grand Teton
MOOSE, Wyo. — A special Harlow Speaker Series event is returning Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the renovated University of Wyoming-National Park Service (UW-NPS) Research Station, located at the AMK Ranch in Grand Teton National Park. It has been nearly three years since the last Harlow Speaker Series talk in...
Protect our Water Jackson Hole to host Rally for Clean Water, Sept. 8
JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Protect our Water Jackson Hole for the Rally for Clean Water on Sept. 8 at Center for the Arts to learn about how we can restore and protect our water resources. This free family-friendly event is from 4-9 p.m. on the lawn, theater and lobby at The Center and will bring the community together to raise awareness, discuss solutions, and inspire action for the water quality issues facing Teton County.
Jackson Hole Weather Aug 30 – Sep 5, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Last week was another active one in terms of daily thunderstorms across Teton County, and this will go down as one of the wettest Augusts on record. We have now transitioned into a much drier pattern as a strong ridge of high pressure is building over the Western U.S. This will result in near-record warmth heading into Labor Day weekend.
SNAPPED: The return of the Caribou Jack backcountry enduro
DRIGGS, Idaho — Mountain bike enthusiasts couldn’t have been happier for the return of the famed Cairbou Jack this past weekend. Born in 2018, Caribou Jack is a blind-format, four-stage backcountry enduro race through the Big Holes of Teton Valley, with multiple trail work days throughout the summer that lead up to it.
Victor’s Pierre’s Theatre revitalized
VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley cultural and historical landmark, Pierre’s Theatre, formerly Pierre’s Playhouse, has been revitalized for another chapter of entertainment. Pierre’s first opened in 1941 as the 225-seat “New Paramount Theater,” and in 1950 simply became known as “Paramount Theatre.” In 1963 the building...
Jane Goodall to receive Murie Spirit of Conservation Award
JACKSON, Wyo. — World renown conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall, will be in Jackson this month to receive the 2022 Spirit of Conservation Award. Teton Science Schools will host the twelfth annual Spirit of Conservation Awards on Sept. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Established in honor of...
