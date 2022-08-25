Read full article on original website
Lexington Police search for duo accused of fraudulent purchases
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you may be able to help them track down two people accused of going on a shopping spree with someone else’s money. Take a good look at the images provided by authorities captured from surveillance footage at one of their stops.
Teen Charged After Loaded Gun Found at C.A. Johnson High
A Columbia Police Department (CPD) School Resource Officer (SRO) has arrested a 17-year-old male accused of bringing a loaded gun to a high school. Police Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces, the 17-year-old is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and Possession of a Weapon by Person under 18. The suspect was taken to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).
Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death
Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting. Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr. When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified...
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
Richland County Sheriff announces addition of new K9s used to locate missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the addition of new K9s that will be used for missing person cases. K9 Hammer is one of four German Shepherds that are trained to locate people based on scent. The K9s are joined by trainer and Investigator Michel Galliot.
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire.
Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
Three men arrested for murder of 17-year-old
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that three men were arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Village at Sandhills last month. According to Lott, Za’quan Grant,21, and Na’quan Addison, 22, are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust
WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County, suspect in custody
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER, S.C. — A toddler is receiving treatment following an incident in Sumter on Saturday. Sumter Police said emergency crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. to an address on Henderson Street where a child was found unresponsive in the back area of a home near a pool. Details...
