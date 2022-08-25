ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police search for duo accused of fraudulent purchases

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you may be able to help them track down two people accused of going on a shopping spree with someone else’s money. Take a good look at the images provided by authorities captured from surveillance footage at one of their stops.
columbiapd.net

Teen Charged After Loaded Gun Found at C.A. Johnson High

A Columbia Police Department (CPD) School Resource Officer (SRO) has arrested a 17-year-old male accused of bringing a loaded gun to a high school. Police Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces, the 17-year-old is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and Possession of a Weapon by Person under 18. The suspect was taken to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).
abccolumbia.com

Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting. Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr. When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified...
wach.com

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
WLOS.com

Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
abccolumbia.com

Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
coladaily.com

Three men arrested for murder of 17-year-old

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that three men were arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Village at Sandhills last month. According to Lott, Za’quan Grant,21, and Na’quan Addison, 22, are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
News19 WLTX

Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
