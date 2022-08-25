ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Mayor Tim Keller sends 'Safe Outdoor Space' bill back to city council

Two weeks ago Albuquerque City Council passed legislation to prevent what they're calling 'Safe Outdoor Spaces,' but just yesterday Mayor Tim Keller vetoed that. The city council originally passed legislation to allow for these spaces back in June but about a month later, they reversed their decision saying the public was afraid of these spaces becoming like the now closed Coronado Park.
KRQE News 13

Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the moratorium against sanctioned homeless camps last Friday. Now the city council is looking to overturn it. The empty lot adjacent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bluewater Road already got denied once, but Mayor Keller’s veto has the church’s pastor and other similar applicants hoping the veto […]
KRQE News 13

Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
KRQE News 13

BKFC pleased with first card in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bare Knuckle Fight Championship had its first card in New Mexico this past weekend. The card at the Rio Rancho Events Center was sprinkled with local fighters and was a huge draw for fans. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque pet adoption center still closed,...
ksfr.org

The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N

State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall. The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.
KRQE News 13

Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
KRQE News 13

Man waiting trial in two assault cases arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vincent Trujeque is already awaiting trial in two separate assault cases, now he’s accused of trying to attack someone on the University of New Mexico campus Tuesday. UNM police took Trujeque into custody after they say he approached a man on campus and asked if he had any tools to fix a bicycle […]
KRQE News 13

Man charged in deadly South Valley Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in a South Valley neighborhood Monday morning. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after an alleged argument with a driver. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Val Verde Drive SW. […]
KRQE News 13

One year in: What is Albuquerque’s social worker emergency response team doing?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of Albuquerque’s new “third tier” of emergency response. The Albuquerque Community Safety Department, or ACS was first pitched in June 2020 amid a national conversation about the role of police departments in American society. Billed by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller as a professional training civilian force with […]
KOAT 7

Giovanni's Pizzeria owner killed in robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department confirmed that Giovanni's Pizzeria owner Rosario Zito was killed at the pizza shop Tuesday night. APD arrested 27-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas as the suspect in the murder. Witnesses stated to APD that a man approached them around 9:20 p.m. demanding money and even firing a shot into the air.
momcollective.com

Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18

Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe man found dead, death ruled homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the homicide of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling. Police say they responded around 4:30 p.m. on August 26 to the Casitas de Bella apartments for a welfare check. Officials say when officers arrived they were told about a possible altercation at the property the night […]
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
krwg.org

New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
