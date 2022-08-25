ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sonomamag.com

Santa Rosa Restaurant The Villa Quietly Closes After 46 Years

Gaspare Bernardo was just 29 years old when he opened The Villa restaurant in Santa Rosa in 1976. Last week, the longtime owner and host — now 75 — quietly shuttered the iconic hilltop restaurant, citing hiring issues and a dramatic drop in customers since COVID-19 began. “It’s...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Restaurants Announce Closures

Two longtime Sonoma County restaurants are closing their doors. The Villa, an old-school Italian restaurant perched atop a hill in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, quietly shuttered last week. The iconic eatery opened in 1976, but couldn’t survive the pandemic shutdowns that severely hampered all restaurants across the county. Twelve employees were laid off. And in Sebastopol, BBQ Smokehouse has posted on their social media that they will cease operations by mid September. Pit Master Larry Vito is retiring after serving up delicious food in Sonoma County for 26 years. The restaurant is looking for someone to take over, but if no one steps forward, it will close for good.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Exciting New Restaurants and Bars Coming to Petaluma

Downtown Petaluma is already hopping with great places to eat and drink, and even more venues are set to welcome guests this fall and beyond. Here are four dining-and-drinking destinations we’ll be first in line for. Luma Bar & Eatery. Petaluma’s beloved oyster bar and seafood restaurant The Shuckery...
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
sonomamag.com

Best Places to Eat and Drink Outdoors in Yountville

The past few years have certainly been a time of change, but one change is for the better: we spend more time outdoors now than we did before the pandemic. From dining to wine tasting to weekend excursions, we want to soak up the scenery and fresh air every chance we get.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake

About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Whole Foods#Fast Food#Vegan#Takeout#Food Drink
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
truecrimedaily

Decomposing body found on NorCal couch with daughter living upstairs in 'uninhabitable' home

PETALUMA, Calif. (TCD) -- Police conducting a welfare check this week reportedly found a woman’s body on a couch and her daughter, alive, living upstairs. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:52 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Windsor Drive to conduct a welfare check because the resident had not been seen "for several weeks" and boxes were piling up on her porch. Neighbors reportedly went to check in on the resident, but the knocks went unanswered.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
FOX40

Loved ones share memories of victims in wrong-way crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men who died in a wrong-way crash Monday were related, leaving the family devastated. Quincy Lovelace, one of the victims of the crash, was having dinner with his family two weeks ago. His mother didn’t expect that day to be the last to have all of her kids under […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy