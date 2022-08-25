Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Murder and Kidnapping in Sweet Home in “Find Her”The Fiction AddictionSweet Home, OR
kezi.com
Eugene community organizations to host bicycle skills workshop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Community members of all ages looking to save on gas, improve fitness or reduce their carbon footprint are invited to a free workshop hosted by the city of Eugene and other community organizations where they can learn to ride a bicycle. A free, all-ages event where participants...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove receives grant funds to improve Main Street
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove's Main Street is about to get a makeover thanks to a sizable infusion of federal grant money for development. “About halfway between Eighth and Ninth Street, and to the west it will go from Eighth and Ninth street to the Main Street bridge, the river crossing here at the coast fork,” said Faye Stewart, the Public Works Director for Cottage Grove.
kezi.com
Eugene police say to be careful on the roads as kids return to school
EUGENE, Ore. -- With Eugene students going back to school on September 7 and 8, Eugene police say to be watchful on the road as the streets will once again be active with kids and school buses. Police are recommending residents stay extra alert when approaching school zones and residential...
kezi.com
Springfield street lights being replaced with more efficient, longer lasting LEDs
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New street lights are going in as old ones burn out, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Springfield public works crews have been replacing the outdated street lights with LED fixtures that are reportedly 70% more energy efficient. City officials say they will also last four to five times as long and allow for better control of light output than older high-intensity discharge lighting. Officials say this combination of efficiency and control will save the city -- and taxpayers -- quite a bit of money over the lifetime of the lights.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
kezi.com
Missing Cottage Grove child believed to be in danger
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services reports that Chloe Brinegar, 15, has gone missing from Cottage Grove on August 9 and is believed to be in danger. ODHS says Brinegar is a child in foster care. They were last seen in Cottage Grove on August 9...
kezi.com
Eugene councilwoman files lawsuit against those calling for her recall
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene city councilwoman is filing a lawsuit against several people involved in a recall petition filed against her, calling it a waste of time. Ward 7 councilor, Claire Syrett, filed the lawsuit less than a month after roughly 2,000 citizens signed a petition to get her out of office.
kezi.com
Fire crews extinguish brush fire near railroad
EUGENE, Ore. -- A fire near a railroad was extinguished on Monday afternoon after a quick response, Eugene Springfield Fire said. ESF received reports of a brush fire on west Second Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on August 29. Crews arrived to find a small fire that was threatening the nearby railroad. ESF says the fire was under control in about 25 minutes, and cleanup efforts started immediately.
kezi.com
Oregon State University implements online service to help applications
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University will soon be offering a free online toolkit to help students with their college applications. Every year, more than 1 million students use the Common Application to apply for colleges across the United States including OSU. The university said that last year 700,000 high school seniors never completed an application, partly because filling one out is such a daunting, confusing task. Jon Boeckenstedt, OSU’s vice provost of enrollment management, said the drop in applications was to be expected, but is an area where the path to improvement is clear.
kezi.com
Record Broken for Eugene Yesterday
After yesterday's record high temperatures in Eugene and Roseburg, temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler. Eugene hit 98° and Roseburg hit 99°. That is extremely above average for this time of year, but temperatures should cool down slightly above average by the weekend. Staying high and...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Georgia
EUGENE, Ore. -- Georgia is a sweet old lady ready to find a forever home where she can lounge on laps and get lots of chin scritches. Georgia is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell cat with a charming and affectionate demeanor. Greenhill Humane Society says she was found as a stray, but she quickly impressed them with her kind and cuddly behavior. Georgia might be getting up there in age, but she’s got a lot of life left and a lot of love for a lucky adopter.
kezi.com
Corvallis Transit System to cut services due to driver shortage
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Due to a shortage of bus drivers and a reduction of demand for certain services, the Corvallis Transit System will be suspending a few bus lines until they can address the shortage in drivers, the city of Corvallis announced. Corvallis says the lines will be suspended on...
kezi.com
Benton County Health Department says residents should prepare for wildfire smoke
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- With smoke from the Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires drifting northwards, Benton County Health Department has issued a warning about worsening air quality from wildfire smoke. BCHD says that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke, and says it’s important to be...
kezi.com
Likely human-caused brush fire extinguished in Thurston Hills Natural Area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a brush fire was extinguished in the Thurston Hills, fire officials suspect it was caused by an unattended campfire and are calling on residents to be vigilant about fire danger. Fire officials say the brush fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on August 28. They...
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
kezi.com
Friend of Veneta shooting victim speaks out
VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself. But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the...
kezi.com
Reser Stadium construction on time, set to continue during season
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Football season won’t put a stop to the construction on the west side of Reser Stadium. “This is going to be a really special fan experience for Beaver nation,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State University's Atheltic Director. A lot has changed at Reser Stadium since...
kezi.com
Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report
SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
