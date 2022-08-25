ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Eugene community organizations to host bicycle skills workshop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Community members of all ages looking to save on gas, improve fitness or reduce their carbon footprint are invited to a free workshop hosted by the city of Eugene and other community organizations where they can learn to ride a bicycle. A free, all-ages event where participants...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Cottage Grove receives grant funds to improve Main Street

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove's Main Street is about to get a makeover thanks to a sizable infusion of federal grant money for development. “About halfway between Eighth and Ninth Street, and to the west it will go from Eighth and Ninth street to the Main Street bridge, the river crossing here at the coast fork,” said Faye Stewart, the Public Works Director for Cottage Grove.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police say to be careful on the roads as kids return to school

EUGENE, Ore. -- With Eugene students going back to school on September 7 and 8, Eugene police say to be watchful on the road as the streets will once again be active with kids and school buses. Police are recommending residents stay extra alert when approaching school zones and residential...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield street lights being replaced with more efficient, longer lasting LEDs

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New street lights are going in as old ones burn out, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Springfield public works crews have been replacing the outdated street lights with LED fixtures that are reportedly 70% more energy efficient. City officials say they will also last four to five times as long and allow for better control of light output than older high-intensity discharge lighting. Officials say this combination of efficiency and control will save the city -- and taxpayers -- quite a bit of money over the lifetime of the lights.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing Cottage Grove child believed to be in danger

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services reports that Chloe Brinegar, 15, has gone missing from Cottage Grove on August 9 and is believed to be in danger. ODHS says Brinegar is a child in foster care. They were last seen in Cottage Grove on August 9...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene councilwoman files lawsuit against those calling for her recall

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene city councilwoman is filing a lawsuit against several people involved in a recall petition filed against her, calling it a waste of time. Ward 7 councilor, Claire Syrett, filed the lawsuit less than a month after roughly 2,000 citizens signed a petition to get her out of office.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Fire crews extinguish brush fire near railroad

EUGENE, Ore. -- A fire near a railroad was extinguished on Monday afternoon after a quick response, Eugene Springfield Fire said. ESF received reports of a brush fire on west Second Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on August 29. Crews arrived to find a small fire that was threatening the nearby railroad. ESF says the fire was under control in about 25 minutes, and cleanup efforts started immediately.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
kezi.com

Oregon State University implements online service to help applications

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University will soon be offering a free online toolkit to help students with their college applications. Every year, more than 1 million students use the Common Application to apply for colleges across the United States including OSU. The university said that last year 700,000 high school seniors never completed an application, partly because filling one out is such a daunting, confusing task. Jon Boeckenstedt, OSU’s vice provost of enrollment management, said the drop in applications was to be expected, but is an area where the path to improvement is clear.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Record Broken for Eugene Yesterday

After yesterday's record high temperatures in Eugene and Roseburg, temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler. Eugene hit 98° and Roseburg hit 99°. That is extremely above average for this time of year, but temperatures should cool down slightly above average by the weekend. Staying high and...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Georgia

EUGENE, Ore. -- Georgia is a sweet old lady ready to find a forever home where she can lounge on laps and get lots of chin scritches. Georgia is a 10-year-old tortoiseshell cat with a charming and affectionate demeanor. Greenhill Humane Society says she was found as a stray, but she quickly impressed them with her kind and cuddly behavior. Georgia might be getting up there in age, but she’s got a lot of life left and a lot of love for a lucky adopter.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis Transit System to cut services due to driver shortage

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Due to a shortage of bus drivers and a reduction of demand for certain services, the Corvallis Transit System will be suspending a few bus lines until they can address the shortage in drivers, the city of Corvallis announced. Corvallis says the lines will be suspended on...
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Dr King
kezi.com

Friend of Veneta shooting victim speaks out

VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself. But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the...
VENETA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kezi.com

Reser Stadium construction on time, set to continue during season

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Football season won’t put a stop to the construction on the west side of Reser Stadium. “This is going to be a really special fan experience for Beaver nation,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State University's Atheltic Director. A lot has changed at Reser Stadium since...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report

SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
SCIO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy