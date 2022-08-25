Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Fort Scott Catholic church...
KCTV 5
Family still trying to heal after being hit by car while aboard buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - We have an update regarding the buggy accident in Holden on Saturday, which sent a family of five to the hospital with serious injuries. Four of them are home and healing together from broken bones and road rash. Their 5-year-old daughter was life-flighted a hospital in...
KMBC.com
Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
KCTV 5
One critically injured, another hospitalized in 5-car crash on US Highway 71
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 71 Wednesday morning shut down northbound traffic for three hours. Kansas City police said a Chevrolet Tahoe had suddenly changed northbound lanes near 22nd Street and hit the brakes directly in front of a Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, which then veered left to avoid colliding with the Tahoe. However, it struck a Dodge Journey, according to police.
KCTV 5
Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last 83 days, family members say they’ve waited for justice after a driver hit and killed a man who was walking near Blue Ridge Boulevard, not far from the Truman Marketplace in Grandview. Relatives say 42-year-old Robert Gatewell had nine children. According to...
KCTV 5
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KCTV 5
Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Man killed in Kansas City hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind. Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning. Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple...
KCTV 5
Man’s body found at Kessler Park Monday evening result of homicide, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious death Monday evening in a Kansas City park is being investigated as a homicide. The Kansas City Police Department stated someone passing through the main road of Kessler Park noticed an unresponsive man on the ground off the roadway and called for an ambulance.
KCTV 5
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple shooting in KCMO
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Man killed in Kansas City hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind. Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. Harrisonville police and fire departments...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout
A Fort Scott Catholic church built in the 19th century sustained extensive damage Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a fire. Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. For the last 83 days, a...
KCPD officers confirm missing woman located, safe
KCMO police want the public's help to find a missing woman diagnosed with mental illness. Kimberly R. Gater was last seen by her family Monday morning.
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire at horse stable in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a fire Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park horse arena. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland...
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
KCTV 5
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KCTV 5
Police find vehicle in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher, driver still unknown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. After releasing vehicle information Monday morning of the vehicle being a white 2017-2020 Honda Acura MDX with damage to its right front passenger door and grill area, officers stated they had found the car.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCTV 5
Community heartbroken after teacher on bicycle is killed in hit-and-run
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
