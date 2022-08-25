ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

KCTV 5

Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped in KCMO apartment fire

Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Fort Scott Catholic church...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Family still trying to heal after being hit by car while aboard buggy

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - We have an update regarding the buggy accident in Holden on Saturday, which sent a family of five to the hospital with serious injuries. Four of them are home and healing together from broken bones and road rash. Their 5-year-old daughter was life-flighted a hospital in...
HOLDEN, MO
KMBC.com

Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One critically injured, another hospitalized in 5-car crash on US Highway 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 71 Wednesday morning shut down northbound traffic for three hours. Kansas City police said a Chevrolet Tahoe had suddenly changed northbound lanes near 22nd Street and hit the brakes directly in front of a Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, which then veered left to avoid colliding with the Tahoe. However, it struck a Dodge Journey, according to police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex

‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Man killed in Kansas City hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind. Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning. Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as police investigate triple...
HARRISONVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following fire at horse stable in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a fire Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park horse arena. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Police find vehicle in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher, driver still unknown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. After releasing vehicle information Monday morning of the vehicle being a white 2017-2020 Honda Acura MDX with damage to its right front passenger door and grill area, officers stated they had found the car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO

