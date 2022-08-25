ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Richard Simmons seen in last photos before vanishing from public life hiding under a blanket after hospital stay

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t8Bb_0hVF1n9900

WEIGHT-loss guru Richard Simmons was pictured hiding under a blanket - almost three years after he mysteriously vanished from the public eye.

The fitness enthusiast was snapped arriving at his Los Angeles home on April 20, 2017, following a hospital stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOZLR_0hVF1n9900
Weight-loss guru Richard Simmons was pictured arriving at his LA home in 2017 - years after he mysteriously vanished from the public eye Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oe7bW_0hVF1n9900
Simmons was known for his outlandish gym outfits Credit: Getty

Simmons, who was wearing a white baseball cap, was sitting in the back of the vehicle and hiding under a blanket.

He was driven into the garage of his home.

Simmons, now 74, waited inside the garage before cops and his manager arrived on the scene.

Days after the snaps were taken, Simmons posted on Facebook: “Hope you’re having a beautiful Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqdPY_0hVF1n9900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpHLV_0hVF1n9900

“I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week.

“They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad.”

Simmons was hospitalized for indigestion and said that he felt under the weather.

He disappeared from the limelight in 2014, fueling social media users to speculate about his whereabouts.

One claimed he was allegedly being held hostage by his housekeeper.

However, Simmons' brother Lenny denied the strange rumors, adding that he's "looking after himself".

He said in 2017 that Simmons “just wants time for himself".

Simmons’ spokesperson, Tommy Estey, said: “He’s helped millions of people lose millions of pounds. And for 40 years, he took care of everyone but himself.”

And, other baseless rumors wrongly speculated that Simmons had changed his gender – claims which were again rebuked by his team.

The documentary “What Really Happened to Richard Simmons?” has attempted to solve the mystery.

STRANGE THEORIES

TMZ managing editor Fabian Garcia revealed in the program that Simmons is battling a birth defect.

Garcia said: “He was born without a full set of bones in his foot and it causes physical and emotional problems.”

He claimed that it’s “directly connected to his disappearance”.

Simmons, who has made a name for himself running gyms, reportedly used the defect as motivation to become fit and healthy.

He told People he had kick-started his career after receiving an anonymous note on his car which read: "Fat people die young; please don’t die."

He himself had been 268 pounds before changing his lifestyle and losing more than 100 pounds.

Documentary producer Charles Latibeaudiere claimed that Simmons found “comfort” in food during his childhood.

The show featured an interview of Simmons from 1980, where he revealed he was the largest kid in school.

He said: “I went to my first Halloween party dressed as a couch. I was the one made fun of.”

TMZ founder Harvey Levin told Fox4 they have two possible answers for what sparked his disappearance.

He said: "He [Simmons] was everywhere...and then everything just ended. There are all sorts of wild theories."

"We have answers - we know what happened to Richard Simmons, where he is, and what he does, " Levin added.

"There are two big things and probably either one could have caused this, one more than the other."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adw6Y_0hVF1n9900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xJ0p_0hVF1n9900

Levin added: "We found out he likes going to the beach, he’ll go shopping.

"There has not been a single paparazzi agency...that has gotten anything of Richard Simmons out in public in more than eight years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35v1io_0hVF1n9900
Flamboyant fitness guru Richard Simmons shot to fame during the 1980s Credit: Getty

Comments / 7

Jeanne Ciuffo
5d ago

He is the best and deserves time for himself but his followers are worried about him and miss him so much. I remember about 30 years ago he called me at my office at a bank i worked for and he was the sweetest guy. I will always remember our conversation with great happiness. God Bless you Richard Simmons.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Complex

Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Simmons
Person
Fabian Garcia
Person
Harvey Levin
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Held Hostage#Indigestion
RadarOnline

'Too Many Face Fillers!': Plastic Surgeons Shocked At Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shriver In Frightening New 'Tight Face' Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver debuted a shocking new look while out in Los Angeles leaving many to wonder if the former first lady of California went under the knife, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 66-year-old was spotted walking around the location of her new home in Santa Monica, Calif. In snaps, Maria’s forehead looked excessively pulled back and unnatural. RadarOnline.com spoke to two renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons for their take on whether the former journalist had a little help from doctors. Dr. David Saadat, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon, tells RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, Maria Shriver had...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

Paul Newman’s Widow Joanne Woodward ‘Is At The End Of A Long Life’: Fears Hollywood Icon May Never Be Seen In Public Again

Oscar legend Joanne Woodward is hanging onto life by a thread and pals fear the fast-fading 92-year-old star will never be seen in public again.The widow of superstar Paul Newman is surrounded 24/7 by caregivers at her family mansion in a wooded area of Westport, Conn., Radar has learned.According to a source, Joanne is “not well” and “far gone” in the advanced stages of brain-savaging Alzheimer’s that she has battled for over a decade. “Joanne’s daughters wait on her every need to make her final days as comfortable as possible,” the family friend said.“It’s sad, but Joanne is at the...
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’

What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
HEALTH
RadarOnline

Sylvester Stallone's Other Women Speak Out About Rumored Trysts With Action Heartthrob Before Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

As an action star on the rise, Sylvester Stallone was said to have no shortage of women during his younger years — some of whom came forward with cheating allegations as he became more serious with now-estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.RadarOnline.com can reveal that Stallone was once furious over a 58-year-old grandmother's claims that he tried to cheat on his young wife with her. Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 and their relationship began around 1988.Former Los Angeles hair salon owner Janelle Pillarella insisted she and the Rambo icon had hooked up in the guest house of his Florida mansion when...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
706K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy