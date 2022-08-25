Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD launches first public Montessori program in El Paso
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be the home of the first public Montessori program in the El Paso region at Gonzalo & Sofia Garcia Elementary School starting next month. Canutillo will offer free, full-day and dual-language Montessori pre-kinder classes for students who will be...
KVIA
Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
KFOX 14
UTEP breaks ground on new Aerospace facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
El Paso ISD investigating teacher talking about ‘pedophiles’; students say it was taken out of context
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is looking into a classroom discussion at Franklin High School where a teacher appeared to be saying that calling people “pedophiles” was unfair and they should be called “minor attracted persons.” Two students who are in the class said the social media clip that […]
everythinglubbock.com
Texas State Guard ousted from farmworkers’ center
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Carlos Marentes has been a farmworkers’ rights leader for more than three decades and an outspoken critic of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star. He believes the governor is using the law enforcement initiative along the Texas-Mexico border to...
KFOX 14
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
KVIA
El Paso ISD investigates “classroom situation” after report of potential misconduct
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is investigating an incident relating to what it describes as a "classroom situation." The investigation follows the circulation of a video that appears to show an exchange between a teacher and students. ABC-7 has obtained the video but has chosen not to republish it until we learn more about its context.
KFOX 14
Gadsden ISD trains parent volunteers to patrol schools due to lack of resource officers
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District trained parent volunteers on Tuesday as part of the district's parent's on patrol program to make up for a lack of school resource officers. The security supervisor of GISD said 14 parents who passed background checks and went through a...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA to dismiss 541 criminal cases, additional 1,100 cases could be eligible
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Courthouse continued with the dismissal of criminal cases on Monday morning. The cases dismissed were a total of 75 out of the 616 motions to dismiss that was filed by Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress last Wednesday. Childress added there...
KVIA
Fabens ISD investigates inappropriate behavior between student and educator
EL PASO, Texas -- The Fabens Independent School District said Tuesday it has an open investigation into inappropriate behavior between a student and an educator. The District said it could not provide any comment at this time, citing the investigation. In a news release, the district says it is collaborating...
KFOX 14
DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
First cardio-MEMS implant procedure at the Hospitals of Providence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus says they performed their first CardioMEMS implant procedure to support the care of patients living with heart failure in hopes of keeping them out of the hospital. According to a press release from the hospital, the CardioMEMS HF System is a FDA-approved sensor device […]
cbs4local.com
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions
Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
KVIA
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
KFOX 14
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
KVIA
Update on street light projects across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Some newly installed street lights on El Paso roads are now turned on, while some projects wait to be electrified. ABC-7 reported in July about a city project on Pellicano drive where street lights had been installed for months and had not been electrified. The street lights are now turned on.
