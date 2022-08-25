Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Third person sentenced in gruesome death of Grinnell man
GRINNELL, Iowa — The final accomplice in the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man is headed to prison. Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the killing of Michael Williams. Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. Steven Vogel is...
ktvo.com
Clark County, Mo., man avoids attempted murder charge; found guilty of domestic assault
MEMPHIS, Mo. — UPDATE:. A Clark County, Missouri man who police say repeatedly beat a woman and attempted to choke her with a piece of wire has avoided an attempted murder charge. Kenneth Leo Spring, of Luray, Missouri, faced a second-degree attempted murder charge and two counts of first-degree...
ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Convicted in Case of Girlfriend’s Death
A Fairfield man was found guilty by a Louisa County jury in a case involving the 2020 death of his girlfriend. 37-year-old Derrick Maynard was originally charged with second-degree murder. Last week, Maynard was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony. Authorities say in May 2020 Maynard intentionally crashed...
kttn.com
North Missouri Drug Task Force reports more than 30 drug-related arrests in 2022
In conjunction with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, and assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kirksville Police Department has executed numerous narcotics search warrants within the city of Kirksville this year. These searches have recovered several illegally owned or stolen firearms, paraphernalia used in narcotics distribution, illegal narcotics in the form of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and currency related to drug trafficking.
KBUR
Lockridge man arrested for vehicle theft
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Lockridge man for vehicle theft. According to a news release, on Wednesday, August 24th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stolen vehicle from the 2600 grid of Henry Jefferson Avenue.
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
ottumwaradio.com
Labor Day Closings Announced for Ottumwa
The city of Ottumwa announced closings for Labor Day. City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa / Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will all be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. Regular...
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Mother, Grandmother Exposed Child to Extremely Filthy Conditions in Home
A mother and a grandmother were arrested after authorities say they lived in “extreme squalor” and exposed a 12-year-old child to unlivable conditions. Nancy Mather, 32, and Evalyn Mather, 72, have each been charged with neglect of a dependent person (Class C felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
ktvo.com
Dive team discovers stolen vehicle in their search for missing Albia man
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An unexpected discovery was made Friday evening in the search for missing Albia man, Harry Milligan, who went missing 38 years ago. He was was last seen leaving the library in downtown Albia on July 1, 1984. Mark Milligan has been searching for his missing older brother and missing car ever since.
kciiradio.com
Recent Scam Hits Jefferson County
A recent scam has been reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices. A caller claiming to be the Jefferson County Attorney informs individuals that they have missed either jury duty or a trial and requests payment to cover the fine. The caller is very aggressive and uses the real names of attorneys and judges. When making a confirmation call, the caller also uses the phone number of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.These are not calls from the Sheriff’s office.
KCCI.com
Volunteer fire department in Mahaska County responds to one of its own
BARNES CITY, Iowa — Barnes City is down a volunteer firefighter and a contagious laugh around the station following a medical emergency Saturday in which firefighters responded to try to help one of their own. Gary DeCook, who had served on the Barnes City Volunteer Fire Department for 17...
ktvo.com
Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
kniakrls.com
Defendants Sentenced to Prison
On Friday, the final three defendants in a 15-count, six-defendant gang case involving the Only the Brothers street gang were sentenced to federal prison. Previously, three other defendants plead guilty and were sentenced. Among them was Jordan Marie Wilkerson, age 30 of Knoxville, who was sentenced to 83 months in...
ottumwaradio.com
Clela Pate
Clela Ferne Pate, 84, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 2:35 a.m. August 27, 2022 at Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE. She was born August 2, 1938 in Ottumwa to Jasper Lee and Veona Grace Carl Toopes. Ferne married James R. Pate on June 5, 1956 and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2000.
ottumwaradio.com
Connie Orona
Connie Orona, 72, of Carlisle, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 11:26 a.m. August 28, 2022 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. She was born November 29, 1949 in Ottumwa to Thomas and Lydia Swope Songer. Connie married Daniel B. Orona on July 13, 1968. A 1968 graduate of Ottumwa High...
ottumwaradio.com
Christee Samuelson
Christee Kaye Samuelson, 77, of Fairfield, Iowa, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022 at Jefferson County Healthcare Center, Fairfield. A graveside service and burial of cremains will be at 2:00PM Thursday September 1, 2022 at Upland Cemetery South of Lockridge. Christee was born December 25, 1944 in Mason City,...
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
kmaland.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
ottumwaradio.com
Alexis Miller
Alexis Shelby Miller, 29, of Drakesville, died at 8:35 p.m. August 28, 2022 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. She was born March 22, 1993 in Ottumwa to Verlin Alan and Tara Allana Morris Miller. A 2011 graduate of Davis County High School, Alexis had attended the Iowa School of...
