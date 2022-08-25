A recent scam has been reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices. A caller claiming to be the Jefferson County Attorney informs individuals that they have missed either jury duty or a trial and requests payment to cover the fine. The caller is very aggressive and uses the real names of attorneys and judges. When making a confirmation call, the caller also uses the phone number of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.These are not calls from the Sheriff’s office.

