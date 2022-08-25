ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price

Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO

The revelation came from the project's chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
MARKETS
kitco.com

CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Bitcoin mining difficulty spikes 9.26% to hit a new record high

Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com shows that the fundamental strength of the Bitcoin network has never been...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.” Han spoke hours after the Seoul government received the ruling from the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The payment ordered by the tribunal represented only 4.6% of $4.68 billion Lone Star had demanded, according to Han’s ministry, which represents the government in legal cases. Lone Star initiated the arbitration in 2012, claiming that South Korea’s financial regulator unfairly delayed its review process over the sale of KEB and effectively forced the buyout firm to sell the bank at a lower price.
ECONOMY

