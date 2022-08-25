Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
kitco.com
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO
The revelation came from the project's chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
kitco.com
Mt. Gox creditors refute rumors that the exchange will soon dump 137,000 BTC on the market
While it's true that there are indeed 137,000 BTC waiting to be distributed to former users of the...
kitco.com
Meta announces that select U.S-users can now share NFTs, but has the bubble already popped?
This announcement comes less than a month after first introducing a digital wallet integration as the company looks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Ethereum co-founder on the noise surrounding the Merge and the mistake to avoid with Web3
(Kitco News) There will be a lot of noise surrounding Ethereum's upcoming Merge, with many people trying to take advantage of the situation, warned Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Jaxx Liberty. The Ethereum Merge, which will transition the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, is considered by...
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty spikes 9.26% to hit a new record high
Data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com shows that the fundamental strength of the Bitcoin network has never been...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price holds support at $20K as the crypto market struggles to gain momentum
Data from TradingView shows that bulls managed to claw their way back above support at $20,000 during the...
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said Wednesday that his government finds the ruling unacceptable because there is no fault in the way financial authorities handled the 2012 sale. He said the ministry is considering seeking an annulment of the order and other steps so that “not a penny of our nation’s blood-like taxpayer money is spilt.” Han spoke hours after the Seoul government received the ruling from the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The payment ordered by the tribunal represented only 4.6% of $4.68 billion Lone Star had demanded, according to Han’s ministry, which represents the government in legal cases. Lone Star initiated the arbitration in 2012, claiming that South Korea’s financial regulator unfairly delayed its review process over the sale of KEB and effectively forced the buyout firm to sell the bank at a lower price.
