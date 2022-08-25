ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KCBY

Inmate from Marion County dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
UMATILLA, OR
KCBY

Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KCBY

Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Harrisburg football looks to improve after struggles last season

HARRISBURG, Ore. — We are now days away from the start of high school football and Harrisburg was disappointed after only winning one game last season. But a little confidence can help the Eagles improve this year. Harrisburg is rebuilding and the Eagles are changing the identity of their...
HARRISBURG, OR

