Inmate from Marion County dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
After winless season, Pleasant Hill kicks off 2022 with new leadership
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Week 1 of the high school football season in Oregon is just days away. We visited the Pleasant Hill Billies Tuesday, who are under new leadership in 2022. It's a slogan found across Pleasant Hill High School: “Fear the Goat.”. Unfortunately for the Billies,...
Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
Harrisburg football looks to improve after struggles last season
HARRISBURG, Ore. — We are now days away from the start of high school football and Harrisburg was disappointed after only winning one game last season. But a little confidence can help the Eagles improve this year. Harrisburg is rebuilding and the Eagles are changing the identity of their...
