Ireland Baldwin denies getting ‘monthly allowance’ from parents, reveals jobs

Ireland Baldwin slammed rumors that she receives an allowance from her famous parents, telling followers she’s a “business owner.”

The model, 26, clarified that while it would be “f–king sick” to get a “monthly allowance” from parents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, she currently does not.

“My parents have helped me so much of my life. They’ve made life a lot easier for me than parents of a lot of people,” Ireland said in multiple TikTok videos Wednesday, going on to share the ways her 68-year-old mom has “been there” during her career path uncertainties over the years.

Now, however, Basinger is “living [her] life and doing [her] own thing,” the New York Film Academy grad added.

Ireland Baldwin set the record straight on whether she gets a “monthly allowance” from her parents. Getty Images for Comedy Central

She went on to remind her followers that Alec, 64, has “ a lot of kids , a wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and a whole family” to support.

In another video, Ireland set the record straight on the jobs she has.

“I am a business owner,” she said. “[My boyfriend, RAC, and I] are opening up a café, wine bar and a boutique. And we are starting a brand together.”

Ireland also described her work as a “foster dog rescue owner,” saying, “I work in adoption, I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescuers.”

Ireland gushed about how often Basiner has “been there” for her. FilmMagic

When a TikTok user commented on the footage, calling her a “nepo[tism] baby,” Ireland fired back with another video .

“Nothing is worse than when someone is born into a famous family … and they fail to, like, acknowledge how these doors were opened for them and how they’ve had it easier than a lot of other people,” she said.

“You definitely do have quite the advantage [with celebrity parents],” Ireland admitted. “Of course that exists.”

She added that it’s “not hard” to accept that she can simultaneously have privilege but still “have a life entirely separate” from her parents.

Earlier this week, she debuted her buzzcut. irelandirelandireland/Instagram

“I’m not hanging around them waiting for them to get me opportunities and do things,” she said of Alec and Basinger, who welcomed her in 1995 before calling it quits in 2001.

“I am my own person and do my own thing, and I know that’s hard, maybe, to accept.”

Ireland wore a graphic tee in the videos with her buzzcut on display. She debuted her new ‘do via Instagram on Saturday.

“My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bullshit since I was 17,” she explained over the weekend. “It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh. I’ve always wanted to do this, but I was always scared.”

Basinger seemingly approved of the cut, gushing, “This is my baby… Don’t tell her not to do something……. because she will……..”