Theater & Dance

Charli D'Amelio, mom Heidi reportedly joining 'Dancing With the Stars'

By Desiree Murphy
 6 days ago

From TikTok to the ballroom?

Charli D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi D’Amelio, are rumored to be joining the Season 31 cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

TMZ reported Thursday that Charli, 18, and Heidi, 50, have been tapped to compete on the dance competition show’s upcoming season, which kicks off next month on Disney+.

According to the outlet, they’ll “appear as separate contestants,” competing against each other in hopes of winning the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Charli and Heidi’s TikTok dance skills – and impressive fan bases – will likely give them a clear advantage in the ballroom. Not to mention, all the additional support from Charli’s boyfriend – Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker – and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio.

Charli has also previously worked with “DWTS” judge Derek Hough and his sister, former pro and judge Julianne Hough. The three teamed up for a “Dirty Dancing” tribute during the “Step Into… the Movies” special that premiered in March.

The TikTok star previously danced alongside "DWTS" judge Derek Hough.
ABC via Getty Images

Page Six has reached out to reps for the D’Amelios for comment. ABC/Disney+ does not comment on casting rumors.

The full lineup of stars and pro dancers taking part in Season 31 will be revealed early next month on “Good Morning America.”

Judging from the first teaser trailer , it appears reigning mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be back, along with fellow pros Artem Chigvintsev, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke and Pasha Pashkov.

The mother-daughter duo will reportedly compete separately in hopes of winning the mirrorball trophy.
CharliDAmelio/TikTok

Season 31 will mark the show’s official move to Disney+, after previously airing on ABC. Tyra Banks is returning to co-host with Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro.

“I’m super excited. For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me,” Ribiero told People following the announcement.

“I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together and talk outside of that show.”

“DWTS,” now commercial-free, premieres Sept. 19 on the streaming service.

Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Patti LuPone remembers late brother Robert as a ‘dancer unparalleled’

Patti LuPone is remembering her brother Robert LuPone’s “unparalleled” dancing just days after he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. “My brother Bobby was a dancer unparalleled,” the Broadway icon, 73, exclusively told Page Six on Monday.  “And it all started when he saw me in a dance recital wearing a hula skirt. I was 4, he was 7.” During their teen years, the sister-brother duo was admitted to The Juilliard School. Robert, who was three years ahead, studied dance and Patti was a student for the theater division. The actress noted that there was a “life-sized picture” of her brother dancing in Jose...
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare pic of her, Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise, three months after giving birth. The “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, posted a photo of the little one sitting on her lap in a white onesie on Tuesday. “A summer of feedings in terrycloth,” Schwarzenegger captioned the sweet snap, which showed Eloise’s arms and legs with her face out of the frame. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has kept Eloise and her 2-year-old sister, Lyla, mostly off of the social media platform. When she shared the first photo of the sisters together in July, Lyla looked away from the camera while...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

VMAs live red carpet 2022: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs. What you need to know: VMAs 2022: How to watch and livestream MTV’s biggest night MTV VMAs 2022: Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead full list of nominationsLL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to host 2022 MTV VMAsNicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAsJohnny Depp to make surprise appearance at 2022 MTV VMAsEminem, Snoop Dogg to perform at MTV VMAs in ‘first of its kind’ showBad Bunny nabs historic first with VMAs performance from Yankee Stadium
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears posts bombshell video, declines ‘lots of money’ for Oprah interview

Britney Spears is telling her story in her own words. The pop superstar released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the “abuse” she experienced as a result of her conservatorship and also shared why she turned down “lots of money” to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” Spears, 40, said. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.” The “Hold Me Closer” singer...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Naomie Olindo accuses Paige DeSorbo of ‘coming at’ her in heated argument

Not so charming. Naomie Olindo and Paige DeSorbo get in a heated argument over Craig Conover in Thursday’s episode of “Southern Charm.” “There is no relationship like I feel like you’re sort of coming at me,” Olindo, 30, tells DeSorbo, 29, in an exclusive sneak peek. Earlier in the episode, Olindo had been talking to Austen Kroll and his sister, Katie, about DeSorbo’s animosity towards her. “Paige like, she hates me or something or is mad at me, and I was like why?” Olindo said. “It’s terrible, but whatever I should’ve known I guess but, I gotta just nip it in the bud...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie, allegedly boasted that he had court on his side

Britney Spears claimed her father, Jamie Spears, boasted about having the Los Angeles court system on his side amid their contentious fights over her conservatorship. In a bombshell audio clip briefly posted to her YouTube on Sunday, the “Hold Me Closer” singer, 40, alleged that when she was forced into a mental health facility in early 2019, it was one of the first times she ever spoke up for herself. “I didn’t want to ever go there,” Britney said. “I was, like, ‘Why are you guys doing this?’” The pop superstar then claimed her father, 70, told her, “‘Now you don’t have to go,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Community Policy