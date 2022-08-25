Read full article on original website
Related
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Trump's Home Search Unearths Material Possibly Covered by Attorney-Client Privilege, Prosecutors Say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday. The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's...
US News and World Report
Colorado Man Convicted of Murder in Online Car Sale Scam
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado jury on Wednesday convicted a man of fatally shooting the parents of five children who were trying to buy an SUV in 2020 using the online marketplace app Letgo. Arapahoe County jurors convicted Kyree Brown, 20, of multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in...
US News and World Report
DOJ: Trump Team ‘Likely Concealed and Removed’ Documents After Subpoena
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate came after the agency obtained evidence that government records had “likely” been concealed despite claims from his lawyers that a “diligent search” had been conducted to produce the remaining documents, according to court filings released late Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Biden Lashes Out at ‘MAGA Republicans’ in Fiery Speech on Law Enforcement
President Joe Biden mounted an assault on “MAGA Republicans” on Tuesday in a searing speech on gun safety, crime and law enforcement, lashing out at former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters for defending rioters who stormed the Capitol last year, for calling to defund the FBI and for refusing to support stricter gun safety measures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Miami-Dade Commissioner Charged in Corruption Case
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations. Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful...
US News and World Report
Malaysian Court to Deliver Verdict in Corruption Trial of Former First Lady Rosmah
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, will hear on Thursday whether a court has found her guilty of seeking bribes from firms coveting government contracts, just days after her husband was jailed for corruption. Najib and his wife, who has faced criticism...
US News and World Report
Defense: Forced Medication Likely Won't Help Accused Gunman
DENVER (AP) — Forcibly administering anti-psychotic medication to a man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others in a 2015 attack on a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic probably will not make him well enough to stand trial and could also harm his health, a defense expert said Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Brazil Orders New Arrest of German Consul Charged With Husband's Death
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge late on Monday ordered the arrest of a German diplomat charged with murdering his Belgian husband in Rio de Janeiro and asked Interpol to add his name to their wanted list amid reports he had left the country. Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn...
Comments / 0