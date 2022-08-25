ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Florida State
Delray Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Ashley Biden
US News and World Report

Colorado Man Convicted of Murder in Online Car Sale Scam

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado jury on Wednesday convicted a man of fatally shooting the parents of five children who were trying to buy an SUV in 2020 using the online marketplace app Letgo. Arapahoe County jurors convicted Kyree Brown, 20, of multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in...
US News and World Report

DOJ: Trump Team ‘Likely Concealed and Removed’ Documents After Subpoena

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate came after the agency obtained evidence that government records had “likely” been concealed despite claims from his lawyers that a “diligent search” had been conducted to produce the remaining documents, according to court filings released late Tuesday.
US News and World Report

Biden Lashes Out at ‘MAGA Republicans’ in Fiery Speech on Law Enforcement

President Joe Biden mounted an assault on “MAGA Republicans” on Tuesday in a searing speech on gun safety, crime and law enforcement, lashing out at former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters for defending rioters who stormed the Capitol last year, for calling to defund the FBI and for refusing to support stricter gun safety measures.
US News and World Report

Miami-Dade Commissioner Charged in Corruption Case

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations. Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful...
US News and World Report

Malaysian Court to Deliver Verdict in Corruption Trial of Former First Lady Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, will hear on Thursday whether a court has found her guilty of seeking bribes from firms coveting government contracts, just days after her husband was jailed for corruption. Najib and his wife, who has faced criticism...
US News and World Report

Defense: Forced Medication Likely Won't Help Accused Gunman

DENVER (AP) — Forcibly administering anti-psychotic medication to a man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others in a 2015 attack on a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic probably will not make him well enough to stand trial and could also harm his health, a defense expert said Wednesday.
