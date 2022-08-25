Chris Rock's joke about Nicole Brown Simpson is being slammed as "distasteful" by the sister of the late ex-wife of O.J. Simpson. During a set in Pheonix, the comedian explained why he turned down a hosting gig at the 2023 Oscars with a joke about Brown Simpson. Referencing being slapped by Will Smith at this year's Academy Awards, Rock said that going back to host again would be like asking Brown Simpson to "go back to the restaurant" where she left her glasses before being killed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO