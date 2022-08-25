Read full article on original website
Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)
It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
'House Party' Reboot Not Canceled, Heading to Theaters Instead of HBO Max
New Line Cinema's House Party was initially set to air on HBO Max. Deadline now reports that the LeBron James-Maverick Carter-produced reboot will instead open in theaters on Dec. 9 this year. The screenplay was penned by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover (writers of the hit FX series Atlanta) and stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, and DC Young Fly. It comes more than 30 years after the original film was released, the new film (and possible franchise). It's expected to be a cultural phenomenon for a new generation.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
'The Goldbergs' Reportedly Make a Decision on Jeff Garlin's Original Character
The Goldbergs producers have reportedly made a decision on Jeff Garlin's original character, following the actor's previous exit from the series. According to Entertainment Weekly, Garlin's Murray Goldberg — the family patriarch — will be killed off at the beginning of the new season. The news was revealed by showrunner Alex Barnow in a new interview with the outlet.
'Big Brother' Icons Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina Talk 'Intense' 'Snake in the Grass' Experience
The worlds of Big Brother and Survivor are set to collide on USA's newest series, Snake in the Grass. For the Aug. 29 episode, Big Brother alumni Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina will compete alongside Survivor's Stephenie Kendrick and Cirie Fields. In advance of the episode, PopCulture.com got the chance to chat with both Rachel and Janelle, during which they shed some insight into how their Snake in the Grass "treasure hunt" turned into an adventure to remember.
Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Slams Chris Rock for 'Distasteful' Joke
Chris Rock's joke about Nicole Brown Simpson is being slammed as "distasteful" by the sister of the late ex-wife of O.J. Simpson. During a set in Pheonix, the comedian explained why he turned down a hosting gig at the 2023 Oscars with a joke about Brown Simpson. Referencing being slapped by Will Smith at this year's Academy Awards, Rock said that going back to host again would be like asking Brown Simpson to "go back to the restaurant" where she left her glasses before being killed.
'Blue Bloods': First Look Photos of the Season 13 Premiere
While most shows are returning for their new seasons in September, Blue Bloods fans have to wait until the first Friday of October for the continuing adventures of the Reagan family. Thankfully, CBS has made that wait a little easier to take thanks to a set of new photos from the Season 13 premiere. There are a few spoilers in the pictures, so be warned!
Jason Bateman Returning to Netflix for Next Project After 'Ozark'
Ozark star Jason Bateman is sticking with Netflix for his next project. He signed on to star in Carry On, a new drama from Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra. Rocketman star Taron Egerton will join Bateman in the thriller. Carry On tells the story of TSA agent Ethan Kopek, who...
'Elvis' Fans Are Still Obsessing Over the Electrifying Biopic
Baz Luhrmann's new biopic Elvis is available to stream at home, so fans who missed it at the theater are just now beginning to sing its praises. With all the other blockbuster movies to rave about this summer, some feel that Elvis was overlooked. Here's a look at some of the fresh chatter popping up on social media.
