Early Response to Eating Disorder Treatment
Does it matter how quickly eating disorder symptoms decrease when starting treatment? Yes, it absolutely does. An abundance of evidence accumulated over the last 20 years reinforces that early response to treatment is a strong predictor of a good outcome. Those who experience symptomatic improvement within the first few weeks of treatment fare better overall. For example, if we see a reduction in binge eating or purging – or in the case of anorexia nervosa, an increase in weight – within eight weeks of initiating therapy, chances are the individual will:
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
The Missing Link to Manage Emotional Eating
Willing yourself to stop emotional overeating will likely not help you in the long run. Your dysfunctional eating may be due to causes that lurk below your immediate awareness. The more you connect your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, the more successful you should be in managing emotional eating. Even though...
6 Signs of Mistrust/Abuse Schema
People with the mistrust/abuse schema have learned rules from what they experienced as a cruel, mean, abusive world. With the mistrust/abuse schema, your brain considers relationships to be a potential threat, so it keeps the stress response turned on. The key to recovery is training your brain to understand that...
8 Tips to Develop Your Focus Meditation
The "focus" style of meditation requires sustained attention on a single target. Experimenting with meditation approaches is important to finding what will work for you. Body posture, movement, and layering techniques can all make a focus practice much more engaging. Meditation tools such as guided meditations, music, and neurofeedback can...
Psychosocial Guidance for Women’s Chronic Disease Management
Women are more often distressed from chronic conditions than men, and this distress reduces their quality and quantity of life. They are also more likely to experience depression and anxiety as a result of chronic problems. Now experts recommend women access disease management programs with comprehensive psychosocial assessment and treatment.
Study: Long COVID symptoms associated with exhausted T-cells, lower cortisol levels
In a pre-print study, researchers found patients suffering from long COVID symptoms tended to have exhausted T-cells and lower cortisol levels. They also found Epstein-Barr viral cells already present in those patients’ bodies had been reactivated.
Be Aware of the Support You Receive
We're all carrying challenges, worries, inner criticism, mistreatment from others, everyday stresses, and frustrations. How you feel and function is based on your load, personal vulnerabilities, and temperament. Imagine going through much of your day with a persistent feeling of being supported. We're all carrying a load, including tasks, challenges,...
Why It's Harder to Pay Attention When Adolescence Begins
With the onset of adolescence, more mental slippage (inattention) often occurs. Changes in the adolescent, and in her or his growing world of experience, create more complexity of life to encompass. The young person is not suffering so much from attention deficit than from attention overload. Parents can coach key...
So, You're Looking to Change? Here Are the Five Pathways
Growth is a key purpose of life. As we seek improvement throughout our lives, we can consider the five pathways of growth as an organizing framework. Try different pathways—and different strategies within each pathway—to find what works for you. As a psychologist, I have to be a believer...
3 Reasons Why You're Not Stuck With Your Personality Forever
There’s so much literature and discourse in our society suggesting that humans are incapable of change. Platitudes like "boys will be boys" and "once a cheater, always a cheater" speak volumes about the way we perceive human personalities, especially problematic ones. Holding such an absolute notion about something as...
AI Detects Parkinson’s Disease from Nocturnal Breathing
There are over 10 million people worldwide living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. A new study published in Nature Medicine shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can detect Parkinson’s disease and monitor its progression from nocturnal breathing. “This work provides evidence that...
Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?
People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
How Adult Bullying Spreads to Children
Adult bullying of children can have a lasting negative effect on their mental and physical health. Researchers find elevated levels of cortisol, depression, and memory issues in bullied children. Teachers who bully children, in particular, can negatively change school culture, leading to the development of more bullying. Adults need to...
How Kindness and Care Can Serve as a Vehicle for Positive Change
Compassion can act as a sustaining intention even while making proactive and difficult choices. Compassion is a response to suffering in others while staying open and resilient. Self-compassion is a powerful tool towards changing habits and staying resilient. Sharon Salzberg is a meditation pioneer, world-renowned teacher, and New York Times...
An Introduction to Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy
Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) utilizes ketamine to help patients struggling to find relief from mental health symptoms. Research has explored the potential of psychedelics in psychotherapy for several decades. Ketamine's dissociative and pain-managing processes help individuals safely explore painful emotions and memories. Talk therapy has been an excellent–sometimes life-saving–process for many...
A Guide to Skillful Action for the Chronically Ill
Skillful action lies in finding the middle ground between too much and too little. Mindfulness practice helps because, unless you pay attention to the present moment, you can find yourself engaged in too many tasks. When considering skillful action, it’s also helpful to pay attention to skillful inaction. Skillful...
How Smart Teens Use Disorder to Deal With Anxiety
Sloppiness can be seen as a sign of perfectionism. Perfectionism is an anxiety state. Many smart teens manage their anxiety by creating and maintaining disorder. Many smart teens do sloppy work because nothing less than perfect will do. This sounds upside-down, doesn’t it? But it makes perfect sense, psychologically.
Measuring What Matters to Patients
What matters for quality of life is highly personal. Questionnaires for pain, depression, and other symptoms can be tailored to these personal values. When the patient has a role in choosing the questions, they are more reflective of their lived health experience. A large portion of medicine, including mental health...
6 Ways to Set Boundaries Without Guilt
Many of us avoid setting boundaries because we feel guilty when we set a limit or ask for something. Feeling guilty is understandable. However, not setting boundaries can lead to bigger problems. Boundaries are important for several reasons. They create healthy relationships and clear expectations. Boundaries protect us from being...
