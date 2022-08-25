Read full article on original website
Dear Sophie: What are the quickest visa options for bringing in international talent?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Clearco cuts international staff as it retracts presence, announces new partner
CEO and co-founder Michele Romanow tells TechCrunch over e-mail that Clearco had to let go of approximately 60 more employees on the international teams. The latest workforce reduction is just one step Clearco has taken over the past few months, including prior rounds of layoffs, to refocus its business operations amid the changing e-commerce scene. Similar to other employees laid off by the company, those impacted will receive severance pay, a two-year window to exercise equity and job support.
CodeSee’s latest product helps organizations visualize their code base
The product builds on the open source project the startup released last year called OSS Port. The initial product was designed to help visualize code in open source projects, and company co-founder and CEO Shanea Leven reports the community around the open source project has grown to more than 10,000 members. Starting with an open source project and building a strong community is a good base on which to build a commercial company.
Uber partners with ADT to let riders get in touch with a live safety agent
With the new “Live Help” feature, users have access to a live safety agent from ADT via call or text. The agent helps riders with issues that aren’t considered an emergency but still make them feel unsafe. The ADT agent will work with the rider throughout the trip, staying on the phone with them to monitor the situation or call 911 if the situation escalates.
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to convert their ad payments between $40 and $6,300 into equal monthly installments. Advertisers need to pay for their ad campaigns using credit cards from banks such as Citibank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to get the no-cost EMI payment option.
Mavenoid, which automates technical support and onboarding for hardware companies, raises $30M
Founded out of Stockholm in 2017, Mavenoid works with hardware and consumer electronics companies including HP, Husqvarna, and Jabra, serving to automate technical support and onboarding for customers spanning everything from printers and ovens, to electric scooters and industrial equipment. Providing technical support for physical products comes with a host...
It’s not a DAO, it’s a Koop: 21-year-old founder raises $5M for NFT fan engagement
After two months in private beta, Koop, which 21-year-old CEO Murillo co-founded with CTO Conner Chyung, just launched to the public. At its core, Koop is a protocol that helps creators and communities launch NFT-based membership passes to raise funds for projects, Murillo told TechCrunch in an interview. Koops, as...
Zilla Security automates identity access and governance across an organization
Today the company announced a $13.5 million Series A investment. Company CEO and co-founder Deepak Taneja says his company believes that identity has become the foundational piece in any security stack, and he says that requires a new approach to protecting it. “There’s been a bunch of companies over the...
Key issues you should consider before signing an international merger deal
Private equity was also active in the tech sector, with Thoma Bravo purchasing SailPoint for $6.9 billion and Vista Equity Partners acquiring Citrix for $13 billion. Cross-border tech M&A included Deutsche Telekom’s acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile U.S. for $2.4 billion and Siemens acquiring Brightly Software for $1.8 billion.
Dragonfly GP talks web3’s current and future state at TC Sessions: Crypto
When to place your bets is a delicate balance in any tech sector, never mind one as rambunctious as crypto. That’s one reason why we’re stoked that Tom Schmidt, a general partner at Dragonfly, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. We...
Netflix’s ad-supported plan could cost as low as $7
The Bloomberg report noted that Netflix plans to show roughly four minutes of commercials for an hour of programming, which is on par or less than its competitors. It also said that the company might show ads before and during a show, but won’t show anything after an episode ends.
The UK’s £5B Project Gigabit gives out first contract to connect rural areas to high-speed broadband
In a world that has rapidly embraced remote work over the past couple of years, the importance of widespread superfast broadband is perhaps more pronounced than ever. People are no longer concerned purely about stuttering Netflix-streaming, but also maintaining a speedy connection to their work’s virtual workplace through Zoom and Slack, among other cloud applications. However, many homes and businesses — particularly those in rural locations — aren’t suitably served with high-speed internet, putting them at a disadvantage compared to those living in cities and around other major thoroughfares.
Snap cuts 20% of staff amid major restructuring
Snap has struggled financially for months. In May, Spiegel wrote in an internal memo that the company would miss its revenue goals for the second quarter of the year. Sure enough, even though revenue for the quarter was $1.11 billion, up 13% year over year, the company badly missed its previous guidance of 20% to 25% growth.
FTC sues data broker Kochava for sale of people’s sensitive location data, including visits to reproductive health clinics
This personal and private information could expose people to “threats of stigma, stalking, discrimination, job loss, and even physical violence,” the FTC explained in a press release. The suit aims to halt Kochava’s data collection practices involving sensitive geolocation data and will request that the company delete the...
Amazon, facing ‘unfavorable’ regulatory environment, struggles to expand in India
The American e-commerce giant’s 2021 gross merchandise value in the country, where it has deployed over $6.5 billion, stood between $18 billion to $20 billion, lagging Flipkart’s $23 billion, the analysts said in a report to clients Tuesday that was obtained by TechCrunch. India is a key overseas...
Firewalla launches the Gold Plus, its new 2.5 gigabit firewall
With this addition, Firewalla now offers a full set of products, from the 100 Mbit Red (which is probably too slow for most users at this point) to the $329 Purple, with up to a gigabit of inspection bandwidth — and a few other variants in between and now the Gold Plus at the top end of the line. The regular Firewalla Gold will set you back $485 during the pre-buy phase, but its inspection hardware can handle up to 3 gigabits of data.
Supply chain firm NFI inks $10M deal to deploy Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robots
That said, a second big firm has put down a sizable order for the ‘bots. It’s a strong vote of confidence for what is still a new system. New Jersey-based supply chain firm NFI has agreed to order $10 million worth of Stretches for its U.S. warehouses. The news follows an even larger $15 million deal between DHL and Boston Dynamics announced way back in January.
MEDU takes in $4M to develop reusable personal protective equipment
MEDU, a Mexico-based startup, wants to reduce that waste and replace single-wear medical garments through the creation of a line of sustainable, virus-resistant reusable pieces, including surgical gowns, head coverings and full-body suits. The company was started in 2020 by CEO Tamara Chayo, a chemist and Thiel Fellow, who had...
Microsoft launches Arm-based Azure VMs powered by Ampere chips
The Azure Arm-based VMs have up to 64 virtual CPU cores, 8 GB of memory per core and 40 Gbps of networking bandwidth as well as SSD local and attachable storage. Microsoft describes them as “engineered to efficiently run scale-out, cloud-native workloads,” including open source databases, Java and .NET applications and gaming, web, app and media servers.
