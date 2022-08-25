ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I’m a nutrition fan – check out six must-buys at Aldi this week from just $3

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pl2fv_0hVExj0z00

AN Aldi fan and nutrition aficionado has taken to social media to share six healthy products shoppers should keep an eye out for.

Kyle Fitzgerald, who goes by cleankitchennutrition on TikTok, shares health and shopping tips at popular grocery stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1Kkf_0hVExj0z00
Kyle gives advice on how to spot healthy products at major stores like Aldi

Aldi has a broad selection of organic selections, and boasts lower prices than most competitors, making it a great spot for Kyle to share advice.

Here are his recommendations from his latest run to Aldi.

1. Organic peanut butter

First, Kyle spotlighted peanut butter from Aldi's store brand Simply Nature.

He recommended the unsweetened spread because of its limited ingredients - the product is made exclusively with peanuts and salt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXe5d_0hVExj0z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oh9Ai_0hVExj0z00

Aldi charges $4.95 for one jar of its organic peanut butter

Kyle did warn shoppers to avoid the store-brand almond butter, however, since it contains palm oil and cane sugar.

2. Coconut cashew crisps

Recommending another item from Aldi's Simply Nature line, Kyle had high praise for these coconut cashew snacks.

Like the peanut butter, he was pleasantly surprised to see that the crisps were made with very simple, clean ingredients.

In addition to coconuts and cashews, Aldi adds flour, coconut sugar, and sea salt to each.

These treats are also available in three flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and sea salt caramel.

While the chocolate flavor is made with cocoa powder, Kyle noted the vanilla uses "natural vanilla flavor," a non-organic flavoring.

3. Extra virgin olive oil

As an alternative to avocado and olive oil sprays, Kyle recommended going for a $7.99 bottle of real extra virgin olive oil.

The olive oil was from Specialty Selected, another Aldi-exclusive brand.

He also noted that the oil was single origin, meaning it was produced at one farm using one type of olives.

Single-origin olive oils are considered the best quality and bottles cost $15 or more at many other stores, making Aldi's offering a great deal.

4. Pineapple guacamole

Another item that caught Kyle's eye because of it's short list of natural ingredients was pineapple guacamole made by Park Street Deli.

On top of the pineapple and avocado, the guac contains onions, peppers, cilantro, sea salt, and of course, lime juice.

The guacamole was the cheapest item Kyle showed off, at just $3.19 per 10-ounce container.

5. Grass-fed ground beef

Aldi sells organic 100% grass-fed ground beef for $5.49 per pound.

Kyle said that's "one of the best prices you'll find in any store."

The Simply Nature beef is 85% lean to 15% fat, making it a great purchase for quality and bang for your buck.

6. Ghee

Kyle's final recommendation was a bottle of grass-fed ghee that cost $9.99.

Ghee is clarified butter that has a healthier fat concentration than standard butter, according to Healthline.

He noted that Aldi had multiple flavors available, including pink Himalayan salt and garlic.

Tips for maximizing savings at Aldi

You can usually find the best deals at Aldi on Wednesdays, as the store restocks Aldi Finds - some of its most popular and heavily discounted products - on Tuesday nights.

If you eat gluten-free, Aldi offers a wide variety of high-quality gluten-free products including meals, snacks, and desserts at low prices.

You can also shop online for pickup or delivery and still get access to all of Aldi's discounts and markdowns for added convenience.

Shoppers that have the Aldi store app on their iPhone or Android device can access a series of extra perks.

The app features Aldi's weekly ad that is full of coupons and provides customers with up-to-date lists of Aldi Finds.

In addition to Aldi's deals, you can get extra savings by taking advantage of cashback and couponing apps that accept Aldi receipts.

And if anything goes wrong with an Aldi purchase, take advantage of the extremely generous "Twice as Nice" return policy.

You're guaranteed to get a replacement item and your money back on returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqvLO_0hVExj0z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw4as_0hVExj0z00

The Sun also explained how to find Aldi discounts on your phone.

Another TikToker shared her favorite Aldi dupes for pricey Trader Joe's favorites.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Avocado Oil#Chocolate#Food Drink#Tiktok#Aldi
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kidsactivitiesblog.com

If You Ever Hear a Bell Ring at Costco, Here’s What It Means

If you ever hear a bell ring at Costco, don’t panic. Yes, it was real and there’s actually a meaning behind it. What It Means When You Hear a Bell Ringing at Costco. As you likely know, one of the inflation-proof items Costco carries is the popular Rotisserie Chicken.
ECONOMY
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Beloved Taco Bell Menu Item Making a Big Return

Anyone familiar with the harrowing saga of Taco Bell's (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Mexican Pizza knows that if you are a fan of the cult menu item, you've been though a lot over the past few years. After spending 35 years on the menu and becoming one...
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
706K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy