Morris County, NJ

Comments / 1

New Jersey Globe

Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows

A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
VERONA, NJ
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
wrnjradio.com

St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

Marijuana License Requirements in NYC

NY opened the application for the license to operate a marijuana dispensary today. Originally, when they were legalizing the sale of marijuana, they said that black and brown communities were going too be able to seek the license (because these communities were targeted with 3.5 times more arrests for marijuana than white communities).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New York City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsLI

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
wrnjradio.com

Fire destroys American Legion building in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A fire destroyed the Lake Hopatcong William H. Flatt Jr. American Legion Post 245 building in Jefferson Township Friday morning, according to Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen. Fire crews responded to the flames at the legion, located along Espanong Road, around 11:00 a.m....
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: DO YOU KNOW THIS MOTORCYCLE RIDING BANK ROBBER? REWARD OFFERED

REWARD: A reward of up to $1,000 for information “leading directly to the arrest and conviction of this unknown suspect” is being offered, the FBI said. Just call the FBI’s Newark Division at (973) 792-3000. You could also contact your local FBI officer or the nearest American embassy or consulate — or submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsTimes

Donald Trump’s former Greenwich property on market again — at a big discount

GREENWICH — A property once owned by former President Donald Trump is on the market again, this time with an all-time-low asking price. The owners, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne, now want $29.9 million for the 5.8-acre waterfront estate at 21 Vista Drive on a peninsula in Greenwich, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. It was listed for $50 million in 2009, $54 million in 2014 and $32 million most recently, according to the Journal.
GREENWICH, CT
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
WIBX 950

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...

