Timothy Barnett, first director of The Nature Conservancy's ADK Chapter, remembered
Timothy Barnett, a well-known conservationist in the Adirondacks, died at his home in Saratoga Springs Monday. He was 82. Barnett grew up in the Champlain Valley town of Westport. He left for college, served overseas in the army and moved out west before making his way back to the Adirondacks in his early 30s. That’s when he became the first director of the Nature Conservancy’s Adirondack Chapter.
2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount
Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.
Visiting Adams for Greylock Glen groundbreaking, Baker continues to dodge responsibility for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home catastrophe
The Republican was in Adams for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center, a project decades in the making that the two-term governor helped secure funding for. “I’m very glad to be here, I'm really glad this project is getting done," said Baker. "I will...
Investigation continues after six are shot in Albany student neighborhood
As Albany police were attempting to quell a disturbance in a Pine Hills student neighborhood early Sunday, six people a block away were hit by gunfire. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets, where five people ranging in age from 19 to 29 were found with gunshot wounds.
Falling into Place - Literacy Volunteers Of Rensselaer County
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation. Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities...
State, local officials celebrate milestone in Albany’s Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion program
Law enforcement and elected officials are celebrating the 300th diversion by the city of Albany’s Law Enforcement-Assisted Diversion program. Officials gathered Tuesday hailed the LEAD program as having “an outsized impact” on improving public safety and community relations with police. City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, a Democrat, says harm-reduction works, crediting LEAD with shifting the norm.
A year later, Hussain plea in Schoharie limo crash is rejected in surprising development
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people, is heading for a new trial after a judge rejected a 2021 plea agreement at what was to be a formal sentencing hearing Wednesday. Judge Peter Lynch said in Schoharie County Court...
Zeldin, Capital Region supporters banking on upset in November
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and Capital Region Republican candidates stump in Colonie, NY. New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in Colonie Tuesday to rally Republican supporters in the Capital Region. WAMC’s Ashley Hupfl has more:. The Long Island Congressman held a meet-and-greet campaign stop at...
University at Albany football team to open against No. 10 Baylor Saturday
The college football season has kicked off, and the University at Albany has a tall order in its opener on Saturday. The Great Danes are heading to Waco, Texas to face No. 10 Baylor, the reigning Big 12 champion, before a home game against Colonial Athletic Association foe New Hampshire Sept. 10.
Troy in mourning after 14-year-old is gunned down Saturday night
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the City of Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood. Police say officers responded to the area of 151 6th Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. where the victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was found with a group at the scene. The teen, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
