Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May spit flames from their cars as they race around the Arctic Circle in trailer for The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are set for one of their most daring adventures yet in The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick.

The trio head to the Arctic Circle for series five of the hit Amazon series which sees them travel to locations across northern Scandinavia.

The new series follows on from The Grand Tour presents: Carnage a Trois - the second of The Grand Tour’s lockdown specials which launched in December 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2som_0hVEx2L700
Back in action: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are set for one of their most daring adventures yet in The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick

In the newly released trailer for the show, the group are seen in a snow-covered field with Jeremy saying: 'We are here to drive across Europe's last great wilderness, never once dropping below the Arctic Circle.'

Driving through the wilderness, Richard says: 'Getting into trouble out here and we are a long way from anything.'

In another part of the trailer, Jeremy is seen realising he brought the wrong type of car with him on the trip.

The group are also seen driving with a bus stop attached to the back of their car, along with a wooden house in another clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vc1a9_0hVEx2L700
The trio head to the Arctic Circle for series five of the hit Amazon series which sees them travel to locations across northern Scandinavia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6wGT_0hVEx2L700
Show: The new series follows on from The Grand Tour presents: Carnage a Trois - the second of The Grand Tour’s lockdown specials which launched in December 2021

Driving through a dark tunnel in one shot, Jeremy says: 'Oh my God the lights aren't coming on!'

The trailer concludes with them emerging from a backdoor of a museum where a crowd of tourists are waiting to go inside.

Jeremy says: 'We've slept in a museum exhibit,' to which Richard replies: 'They don't know that we've been there all night.'

'I haven't got any trousers on,' James proclaims as the trailer ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRZz7_0hVEx2L700
Adventure: In the newly released trailer for the show, the group are seen in a snow-covered field with Jeremy saying: 'We are here to drive across Europe's last great wilderness, never once dropping below the Arctic Circle'

It comes after James was reportedly involved in a hig h speed car crash during filming for a special episode of the show.

The presenter, 59, was rushed to hospital after crashing into a wall at 75mph while shooting a stunt scene with Jeremy and Richard.

He took it in turns to speed rally cars with his fellow presenters but braked too slowly and 'broke at least one rib' during the horror incident.

After the star was given the all-clear a day later, a source told The Sun: 'It looked extremely worrying at first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dJTZ_0hVEx2L700
Wild: Driving through the wilderness, Richard says: 'Getting into trouble out here and we are a long way from anything' 

'Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics swooped in quickly.

Medical staff were on standby due to the shows dangerous nature and were needed after the incident.

The insider continued: 'James smashed his head quite hard in the impact, and was bloodied by it. He was complaining about pain in his back and neck. He broke at least one rib and was quite shaken by it.

MailOnline contacted James' representatives for comment.

The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick launches on Prime Video on 16 September 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ik3hc_0hVEx2L700
Incident: It comes after James was reportedly involved in a hig h speed car crash during filming for a special episode of the show

